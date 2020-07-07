Society Diva's to mentor a diamond collection for "Finnati"

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 7 (ANI/Newswire India): Women all over the world are becoming financially independent, now more than ever. With the increasing professional capacities women are indulging in spending their hard-earned on themselves. This has proved to be a game-changer. Diamonds for women have always symbolized beauty, femininity, stability, confidence and status. The bigger the stone the better!

FINNATI - a well-known Diamond jewellery store of Ahmedabad has come up with a unique idea, one which gives women of our society an opportunity to advise, ideate and mentor in creating a jewellery piece of their choice, one that reflects their aesthetics, elegance and personalities. "Jewellery in itself has the ability to enhance a woman's personality and bring out her best features. That is the reason we came up with a program, where we can get guidance from women of different ages and disciplines, to mentor us in understanding the array of aesthetics that can be used in designing a piece of jewellery," said Mansi Patel, Founder of Finnati.

The process of the mentorship programme would be a simple one. Our jewelery designer speaks to the mentor and understands their design inspiration. Thereafter, they would be asked as to what type of jewellery they would like to create, a ring, earrings, necklace or a bracelet. Keeping in mind their aesthetic and inspiration, our designer will sketch out a blueprint and get it approved by the mentor, and then the mock-up of the design will be produced using a 3D printer and then with real diamonds.

"The idea of our Mentorship programme is to develop a design inspired by and for the women of our society. The inspirations can be from their experiences with nature, religion, art, history, literature, music or dreams. But our foremost focus would be to give life to their designs," said Parth Patel, Co-Founder of Finnati. Therefore, we have carefully chosen our mentors, from varied personal & professional backgrounds, in order to create a completely different diamond jewellery collection. Mentors of this program would be Aditi Parekh, Tanya Purohit, Purva Patel, Purvi Doshi, Shirali Shah, Shejal Purohit, Bina Mehta, Geetika Saluja and Shefali Patel and Aaliya Babi, Kajal Patel.

This mentorship would aid us in developing a series of designs that will have a perfect combination of elegance, style and aesthetics, and a piece that is by the mentors for the women of our society.