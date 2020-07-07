Left Menu
Development News Edition

After HP govt reopens state for tourists with conditions, not many functioning

The entry of tourists in Himachal Pradesh was banned in March to check spread of novel coronavirus. The Tourism Department on Saturday issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) with which the tourists are allowed to enter Himachal with conditions such as a report by an ICMR-accredited laboratory not earlier than 72 hours, testing negative for COVID-19 and a prior hotel booking of at least five days.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 07-07-2020 16:00 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 16:00 IST
After HP govt reopens state for tourists with conditions, not many functioning

The Himachal Pradesh government last week reopened the state for tourists after over three months with conditions, but not many hotels have started functioning yet. The entry of tourists in Himachal Pradesh was banned in March to check spread of novel coronavirus.

The Tourism Department on Saturday issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) with which the tourists are allowed to enter Himachal with conditions such as a report by an ICMR-accredited laboratory not earlier than 72 hours, testing negative for COVID-19 and a prior hotel booking of at least five days. Such tourists will also have to register online with the state government before entering the state, the state tourism director Yunus Khan said. The president of tourism industry stakeholder association, Mohinder Seth, welcomed the decision and said the association was providing training to hotel staff for taking precautions while receiving tourists.

He said the majority of the hotels in the state have not yet opened as they are preparing to receive the tourists. "We have already conducted training sessions for Shimla hotel owners. Similar training sessions will be held for general managers and subsequently for hotel staff," he added. Moreover, the hotels in the state usually remain closed for one month, from March 15 to April 15, for annual maintenance which could not be done this year due to the coronavirus induced lockdown, he added.

While most of the 3,550 registered hotels in the state are still closed, all the hotels in Shimla are still closed for tourists, he added. It may take some more time for us to train the hotel staff and complete the maintenance work, following which hotels in the state will be opened for the tourists, he added.

Kasauli Hoteliers Association president Rajendra Chopra said they would hold a meeting to decide about opening of hotels in Kasauli, whereas Chail hotel association president Devendra Sharma urged the Tourism Department to upload the conditions for tourists on its website. Meanwhile Hoteliers Association Manali president Anoop Thakur said they decided in Tuesday's meeting to keep close the hotels in Manali.

Tourism Department Director Yunus Khan told PTI that some of the hotels in the state are open. He said 507 tourists have entered the state after registering online as of Tuesday afternoon. Of them, 253 came on July 5, 171 on July 6 and 83 till July 7, he added. The tourists have to register within 48 hours for visiting the state, he added. Some of them might have booking of government hotels and others might be of private hotels as some of them are open, he added.

Meanwhile a number of tourists have been turned back in the last three days at the interstate border at Parwanoo as they were not fulfilling the conditions, officials said. However their exact number could not be known. Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh told PTI that as many as 49 tourists tried to enter Kullu district without any COVID-19 negative report in the last three days. They were turned back as they did not fulfil the required conditions, he added.

Majority of these tourists were from Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, he said adding that three of them were also from Telangana.  The SP said that three tourists from Chandigarh had even insisted on entering Kullu district on the basis of OPD slips issued by a Chandigarh hospital of being asymptomatic..

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

North Korea rejects talks as US envoy arrives in Seoul

North Korea on Tuesday said it has no immediate intent to resume a dialogue with the United States as US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun arrived in South Korea for discussions on stalled nuclear diplomacy. In a statement released t...

Lizzo says she was kicked out of vacation rental

Rapper Lizzo has claimed she and her six black homegirls were forced to leave their vacation rental house three days before their stay had ended. The 32-year-old singer said the landlord ridiculed her for her dance moves, while alleging tha...

India shouldn't budge an inch till status quo ante restored at India-China border: Adhir

Leader of the Congress party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Tuesday said the retreat of the Chinese Army in Ladakh vindicated the argument that intrusions had indeed taken place on the Indian side of the LAC and asserted we will not bu...

New COVID facilities add 3,520 beds to Mumbai healthcare infra

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday dedicated to people new field hospitals having the collective capacity of 3,520 beds in Mulund, Dahisar, Mahalaxmi Racecourse and BKC here. The online event was also attended by ministe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020