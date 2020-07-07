Left Menu
Development News Edition

Green shoots visible, India will bounce back: Niti Aayog CEO Kant

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Tuesday said green shoots are visible and the economy, which has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, will bounce back soon. Kant further said the pandemic is a massive challenge not merely for India but for the whole world, including the US and European countries. "Every crisis is also an opportunity.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2020 16:50 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 16:44 IST
Green shoots visible, India will bounce back: Niti Aayog CEO Kant
File photo Image Credit: ANI

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Tuesday said green shoots are visible and the economy, which has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, will bounce back soon. The pandemic has impacted economic activities severely as the country had to go through a nationwide lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus. The government had to announce a slew of measures, including fiscal package, to boost the economy.

"I am a great believer that India will bounce back. We are already seeing green shoots in the economy. We are seeing that key sectors like FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) have already come back. "I am hopeful that we will bounce back and bounce back with a vengeance," he said while speaking at 'FICCI FRAMES 2020'.

The slowdown in economic activities led to a decline in the government's revenue collection. However, with the gradually unlocking, economic activities are reviving. The GST revenue collection in June rose to Rs 90,917 crore from Rs 62,009 crore mopped up in May and Rs 32,294 crore in April. Kant further said the pandemic is a massive challenge not merely for India but for the whole world, including the US and European countries.

"Every crisis is also an opportunity. Therefore, this crisis is also going to have huge losers and winners. India can decide whether it wants to lose or whether it wants to win," he said. Kant stressed that India must pick up 12-13 areas of growth that are going to emerge as winners for tomorrow and listed out areas like data, artificial intelligence, genomics, mobility, and the creative industry.

"We must identify 12-13 sectors where India must become a global champion and really drive vigorously with full energy," he said adding that those sectors will take India to sustain high growth over the next 10-12 years and create a vast number of jobs. On the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, Kant said it is not about isolation and anti-globalization.

"It is about getting the best from the world. It's about creating world-class products. It's not about protectionism. It's about the abilities of Indian companies to create world-class products, capture the Indian market, and then use the strength of the domestic market to penetrate the global market," he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan with the aim to make India a self-reliant country.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Actor Depp accuses ex-wife of lying in libel action against UK tabloid

Hollywood star Johnny Depp accused his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, of conducting extra-marital affairs and lying about him beating her up when he appeared in a London court on Tuesday to pursue legal action against a British tabloid newsp...

PM Modi to make major worldwide address to India Global Week in UK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make a major worldwide address, expected to focus on Indias trade and foreign investment prospects, at India Global Week 2020 organised in the UK from Thursday. Modi, who will connect remotely to the event ...

North Korea rejects talks as US envoy arrives in Seoul

North Korea on Tuesday said it has no immediate intent to resume a dialogue with the United States as US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun arrived in South Korea for discussions on stalled nuclear diplomacy. In a statement released t...

Lizzo says she was kicked out of vacation rental

Rapper Lizzo has claimed she and her six black homegirls were forced to leave their vacation rental house three days before their stay had ended. The 32-year-old singer said the landlord ridiculed her for her dance moves, while alleging tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020