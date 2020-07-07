Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia detains ex-journalist, accusing him of passing secrets to West

Russian security forces detained a former journalist who works as an aide to the head of Russia's space agency on Tuesday and accused him of treason, saying he had passed military secrets to an unnamed NATO power. Footage released by the FSB security service showed Ivan Safronov being detained outside his Moscow flat by armed plain clothes agents who searched him before putting him into a van.

Reuters | Updated: 07-07-2020 17:06 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 17:06 IST
Russia detains ex-journalist, accusing him of passing secrets to West

Russian security forces detained a former journalist who works as an aide to the head of Russia's space agency on Tuesday and accused him of treason, saying he had passed military secrets to an unnamed NATO power.

Footage released by the FSB security service showed Ivan Safronov being detained outside his Moscow flat by armed plain clothes agents who searched him before putting him into a van. Safronov, who has covered military affairs for two national newspapers, faces up to two decades in jail if found guilty. His trial is expected to be held behind closed doors because of its sensitive nature.

Roscosmos, Russia's space agency, said the case against Safronov was not linked to his work as a media advisor to Dmitry Rogozin, the agency's director general. Safronov only started work there in May. Rogozin told the TASS news agency Safronov did not have access to secret information.

The FSB Security Service accused Safronov of working for an unnamed foreign intelligence service. "Safronov, carrying out tasks for one of the NATO countries' intelligence services, gathered and handed over to its representative state secrets and information about military-technical cooperation and about the defence and security of the Russian Federation," the FSB said in a statement.

Lawyer Oleg Eliseyev said Safronov was at the FSB's detention facility but he had not yet been given any access to his client. Safronov previously worked as a journalist for the daily newspapers Kommersant and Vedomosti, and former colleagues took to social media to decry his detention.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he did not believe the charges against Safronov were related to his previous work as a journalist, which he praised. "But unfortunately such accusations have been made. We know that our counter-intelligence service has a lot of work, many concerns, and they are doing a very good job," said Peskov.

Citing a legal source, TASS reported last year that prosecutors wanted to bring a civil case against Kommersant for disclosing an unspecified state secret. The Russian online news portal the Bell said at the time that an article which Safronov had worked on had subsequently disappeared from Kommersant's site.

The article, which remains unavailable, said Egypt had signed a deal with Russia to buy more than 20 Sukhoi SU-35 fighter jets. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo subsequently threatened Egypt with sanctions if it went ahead with the purchase.

Safronov said he was forced to quit Kommersant last year after the newspaper's publishing house took issue with an article which suggested that the chairwoman of the upper house of parliament might leave her post. (Additional reporting by Maxim Rodionov, Anton Zverev and Tom Balmforth Editing by Giles Elgood)

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Actor Depp accuses ex-wife of lying in libel action against UK tabloid

Hollywood star Johnny Depp accused his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, of conducting extra-marital affairs and lying about him beating her up when he appeared in a London court on Tuesday to pursue legal action against a British tabloid newsp...

PM Modi to make major worldwide address to India Global Week in UK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make a major worldwide address, expected to focus on Indias trade and foreign investment prospects, at India Global Week 2020 organised in the UK from Thursday. Modi, who will connect remotely to the event ...

North Korea rejects talks as US envoy arrives in Seoul

North Korea on Tuesday said it has no immediate intent to resume a dialogue with the United States as US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun arrived in South Korea for discussions on stalled nuclear diplomacy. In a statement released t...

Lizzo says she was kicked out of vacation rental

Rapper Lizzo has claimed she and her six black homegirls were forced to leave their vacation rental house three days before their stay had ended. The 32-year-old singer said the landlord ridiculed her for her dance moves, while alleging tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020