Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pandemic-hit PEs, VCs to opt for M&A route to check out: Report

Investments declined 45 per cent in February and 70 per cent in March, over the average monthly investments in the past three fiscals, according to Crisil. "As much as 90 per cent private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) investors see a decline in fund-raising activities over the next 6-12 months because of the pandemic, cutting short the strong growth spell PE-VC investments have seen in recent past," the Crisil survey of 26 investors said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-07-2020 17:17 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 17:17 IST
Pandemic-hit PEs, VCs to opt for M&A route to check out: Report

The capital crunch that the COVID-19 pandemic has created coupled with lack of exit options through the equity market route may force PE/VC investors to look for merger and acquisitions to cash out their investments, says a Crisil report. Projecting such a surge in merger and acquisitions-based exits over the next one year or so, involving private equity funds and venture capital finds, the report attributed same to the disruptions caused by the pandemic. Barring the fund raising spree by Reliance Industries for its Jio Platforms, of which as much as USD 9.5 billion from PEs alone, the first quarter of FY2021 saw very low traction.

PE-VC investments by value was down 60-70 per cent in the first quarter, excluding the outlier Jio fund ramp of around Rs 1.2 lakh crore. On July 3, Reliance said Intel Capital became the 12th investor to join the list of marquee firms to have invested in Jio Platforms since April 22, taking the total investment amount in the telecom firm to Rs 1,17,588.45 crore. PE-VC investments have grown from USD 15 billion in FY2015 to USD 40 billion in FY2020 and the figures would have been even higher, had February and March not been pandemic-hit. Investments declined 45 per cent in February and 70 per cent in March, over the average monthly investments in the past three fiscals, according to Crisil.

"As much as 90 per cent private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) investors see a decline in fund-raising activities over the next 6-12 months because of the pandemic, cutting short the strong growth spell PE-VC investments have seen in recent past," the Crisil survey of 26 investors said. The refrain is it will be downhill from here this fiscal, with some sustained interest in business strategies at lower valuations and sectors largely unaffected, or benefiting, from the pandemic, notes the survey and points out that this is despite the market sitting on sufficient un-invested capital, or dry powder, and good investment opportunities are seen difficult to find in the current environment. “About 58 per cent of the surveyed expect investment value to decline over the coming 12 months, but about half of them see a moderate recovery thereafter, while a fifth foresee a strong recovery. Two-thirds see M&As rising over the next 6-12 months, extending up to the next 12-24 months when over three-fourths of them a rise in M&As over 2019," says the survey.

Commenting on the survey findings, Rahul Prithiani, a director at the agency says, "with exit options limited due to weak capital markets and falling interest in secondary transactions from other funds, investors may look at M&As as a strategic route to check out. "M&As with stronger players may be the more-likely option subject to demand contours and growth opportunities, the extent of synergy, and availability of capital for acquisition." This will also see investment decisions getting delayed given the due-diligence criticality and including new parameters for evaluation in the post-pandemic world, he says.

Activities will be limited to segments minimally impacted by the pandemic or those with promising opportunities, such as technology, e-commerce and healthcare, says the survey. However, over a longer term, these segments would see positive structural changes, which will drive stronger growth due to changing consumer behaviour. It can be noted that e-commerce, technology, IT and IT-enabled services, financial services, and lately, infrastructure and real estate have been dominating domestic the private investment market for many years. Healthcare is a key sector that will garner even more interest and attention after the pandemic.

Anjali Nathwani, an associate director at the agency says overall, while a wait-and-watch will be the approach, focus will be on niche opportunities and lower valuations in sectors with good growth prospects. "What's is good is that over 60 per cent investors have expressed confidence that the country will continue to attract international funds within the Asia-Pacific region over the long run," says Nathwani.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Japan's ruling party calls for government to cancel Xi visit

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abes ruling party has adopted a resolution urging the government cancel a visit to Japan by Chinese President Xi Jinping following the implementation of a new national security law for Hong Kong. We have no ch...

CBSE rationalises syllabus by up to 30 pc for classes 9, 12 to make up for academic loss

The Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE has rationalised the syllabus for classes 9 to 12 for the academic year 2020-21 by up to 30 per cent to make up for academic loss caused due to COVID-19, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nish...

Hit by economic crisis, Kolkata's five-star Swissotel shuts amid contract expiry

Hit by the coronavirus-triggered economic crisis, five-star Swissotel in Kolkata temporarily shut operations amid the contract between its owner Ambuja Neotia Group and French hospitality chain Accor expiring. The contract expired on June 3...

Lizzo says she was kicked out of vacation rental

Rapper Lizzo has claimed she and her six black homegirls were forced to leave their vacation rental house three days before their stay had ended. The 32-year-old singer said the landlord ridiculed her for her dance moves, while alleging tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020