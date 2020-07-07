Left Menu
Development News Edition

Regulatory support, charging infra must for fast EV adoption: Auto executives

Participating in an online forum, organised by EESL, the industry experts also expressed optimism regarding the fast growth of the green mobility segment in the post-COVID scenario with people having experienced clean environment due to coronavirus-led lockdown. "Major challenges for electric vehicle adoption in the country is unavailability of charging infrastructure, affordability and range anxiety," Hyundai Motors India AVP & Group Head (Business Strategy) Brijesh Gubbi said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2020 19:01 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 19:01 IST
Regulatory support, charging infra must for fast EV adoption: Auto executives

Regulatory support in terms of policies and incentives and availability of charging infrastructure are some of the major factors that would help in the growth of electric vehicles in the country, senior automobile industry executives said on Tuesday. Participating in an online forum, organised by EESL, the industry experts also expressed optimism regarding the fast growth of the green mobility segment in the post-COVID scenario with people having experienced clean environment due to coronavirus-led lockdown.

"Major challenges for electric vehicle adoption in the country is unavailability of charging infrastructure, affordability and range anxiety," Hyundai Motors India AVP & Group Head (Business Strategy) Brijesh Gubbi said. He said the South Korean company introduced its electric model Kona in the country keeping all these factors in mind.

"We need regulatory support for EV segment. Personal mobility is not even considered for incentives under the FAME scheme. Also, initiatives like EV battery policy need to come out soon," he noted. Mercedes Benz India Executive Director Piyush Arora said more incentives were requited for fast adoption of the EV sector in the country.

"Standardisation of charging infrastructure is one such important factor so that different technologies can participate and that would help in EV penetration in the country ," he noted. Commenting on Mercedes Benz India's plans in the segment, he added that the luxury carmaker plans to come out with its first full electric vehicle EQC in the third quarter of this year.

The model was earlier scheduled to be launched in April this year. Taking care of customer satisfaction was one of the biggest factors that would influence success of green mobility in the country, he said.

MG Motor Chief Operation Officer Gaurav Gupta said high cost of acquisition of electric vehicles remained the biggest challenge for its fast adoption. He suggested various ways like enhanced local manufacturing of some parts of the battery to begin with in order to bring down the cost.

High Battery cost affects the overall pricing of electric vehicles..

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

CEO and two directors of LG Polymers arrested in connection with the styrene vapour leak near Vishakapatnam on May 7 that left 12 dead: Police Commissioner R K Meena.

CEO and two directors of LG Polymers arrested in connection with the styrene vapour leak near Vishakapatnam on May 7 that left 12 dead Police Commissioner R K Meena....

SC extends protection to journalist till Jul 15 in sedition case

The Supreme Court Tuesday extended till July 15 the protection granted to senior journalist Vinod Dua from any coercive action in a sedition case filed against him by a local BJP leader in Himachal Pradesh over his YouTube show and sought a...

IAF carries out night time patrol in eastern Ladakh; to maintain high-level of readiness: Sources

In a demonstration of its aerial prowess, the Indian Air Force is carrying out night time combat air patrols over the mountainous eastern Ladakh region as part of its decision to maintain a high-level of readiness notwithstanding disengagem...

Gadkari, Goyal, other ministers meet to discuss issues obstructing infra projects

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting to discuss various hurdles coming in the way of execution of pending infrastructure projects, including those of highways. The meeting prominently took up a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020