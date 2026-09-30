US Justice Department files complaint against Minnesota judges who gave interviews about immigration surge

‌The US ​Justice Department filed a judicial misconduct complaint on Wednesday against judges in Minnesota ‌who gave interviews to the New York Times about the immigration surge there, alleging it was unethical and partisan. In September, ‌judges in Minnesota told the Times that the Trump ‌administration had a "disregard for court orders" and its actions threatened the rule of law. Two did so on the record.

The judicial ⁠misconduct ​complaint called ⁠the judges' conduct "particularly egregious." Attorney General Todd Blanche called the fact that ⁠the judges spoke to the media a "clear violation of their ​ethical duties" and criticized them for commenting on pending ⁠cases. He also asked the judges to recuse themselves from any case involving ⁠the ​Department of Homeland Security, alleging they had bias against the administration.

It is unusual for sitting judges ⁠to comment on the record about cases, particularly those in the ⁠news. The ⁠complaint was signed by the second- and third-ranking officials in the Department of Justice.