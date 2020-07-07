Left Menu
Development News Edition

ASI monuments get footfall of less than 100 after three-month hiatus

A day after monuments across the country reopened their doors for visitors following a gap of more than three months amid coronavirus-induced lockdown, only a handful of people visited these sites The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) which opened its monuments and museums on July 6 has capped visitor entry at every site from 1,000-2,500 per slot --9 am to 12 pm and 12 pm to 6 pm, officials said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2020 19:05 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 19:05 IST
ASI monuments get footfall of less than 100 after three-month hiatus

A day after monuments across the country reopened their doors for visitors following a gap of more than three months amid coronavirus-induced lockdown, only a handful of people visited these sites

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) which opened its monuments and museums on July 6 has capped visitor entry at every site from 1,000-2,500 per slot --9 am to 12 pm and 12 pm to 6 pm, officials said. Tickets to visit these places can be booked online. ASI’s top sites which generate the maximum footfall and revenue have been hit hard. According to officials, around 60 visitors bought tickets for Qutub Minar in Delhi which had a capping of 1,500 visitors per slot, on Tuesday. The afternoon slot, which is the most sought-after timing, saw only 28 tickets booked till 4 pm. On normal days, the site gets around 8,000-12,000 visitors per day. At Red Fort, the most popular destination for domestic and foreign tourists in the national capital, the footfall barely reached 100, with just around 51 tickets booked for the afternoon slot. Popular monuments like Jodhpur’s twin forts--Chittorgarh Fort and Kumbhalgarh Fort--recorded a footfall of around 150 each, while the Gwalior Fort in Bhopal, Bellary Fort in Hampi and the Mattancherry Palace Museum in Thrissur saw no visitors in the afternoon slot and a handful in the forenoon slot, officials said. The officials, however, admitted that low footfall was expected at most of these sites given the current mood of the country

In fact, around one-third of the top revenue generating monuments are located in the five states that are worst affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. These include Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh. Monuments like the Taj Mahal in Agra, Ajanta Ellora Caves in Aurangabad and Sun Temple in Konark were not open for the public, while the other top grossers like the Group of Monuments in Mamallapuram (in Tamil Nadu) saw no takers in the afternoon slot with the entire 1,000 tickets remaining unsold. The group of monuments in Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh saw around 350 tickets being sold out of the 1,000 allowed. In Bihar, ASI sites like the Archaeological Site Museum, Nalanda saw around 40 visitors, the Ancient Site Of Vikramshila around 20 visitors and the Archaeological Site Museum, Bodhgaya had very few visitors, officials said. The Cooch Bihar Palace and the Hazarduari Palace in West Bengal saw around 30 visitors each. As many as 3,691 centrally-protected monuments and archaeological sites maintained by the ASI in the country were shut from March 17 in view of the coronavirus crisis. PTI ASG SRYSRY

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

CEO and two directors of LG Polymers arrested in connection with the styrene vapour leak near Vishakapatnam on May 7 that left 12 dead: Police Commissioner R K Meena.

CEO and two directors of LG Polymers arrested in connection with the styrene vapour leak near Vishakapatnam on May 7 that left 12 dead Police Commissioner R K Meena....

SC extends protection to journalist till Jul 15 in sedition case

The Supreme Court Tuesday extended till July 15 the protection granted to senior journalist Vinod Dua from any coercive action in a sedition case filed against him by a local BJP leader in Himachal Pradesh over his YouTube show and sought a...

IAF carries out night time patrol in eastern Ladakh; to maintain high-level of readiness: Sources

In a demonstration of its aerial prowess, the Indian Air Force is carrying out night time combat air patrols over the mountainous eastern Ladakh region as part of its decision to maintain a high-level of readiness notwithstanding disengagem...

Gadkari, Goyal, other ministers meet to discuss issues obstructing infra projects

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting to discuss various hurdles coming in the way of execution of pending infrastructure projects, including those of highways. The meeting prominently took up a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020