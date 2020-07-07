Left Menu
Development News Edition

Face masks, hand sanitisers no more under Essential Commodities Act: Govt

Face masks and hand sanitisers have been now kept out of the purview of Essential Commodities Act, 1955, Consumer Affairs Secretary Leena Nandan said on Tuesday as there is sufficient supply of these items.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2020 20:24 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 20:08 IST
Face masks, hand sanitisers no more under Essential Commodities Act: Govt
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Face masks and hand sanitisers have been now kept out of the purview of Essential Commodities Act, 1955, Consumer Affairs Secretary Leena Nandan said on Tuesday as there is sufficient supply of these items. On March 13, the Union consumer affairs ministry declared face masks and hand sanitisers as essential commodities for 100 days to boost supply and prevent hoarding of these items in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

"These two products were declared as essential items till June 30. We are not extending further as there is enough supply in the country," Nandan told PTI. A decision in this regard was taken after consultation with the state governments, she said.

"We have checked with all states and got information from them that there is sufficient supply of these two items. There is no supply concern," she added. Masks -- 2-ply and 3-ply surgical masks, and N95 masks -- and hand sanitisers were brought under the Essential Commodities Act in March. This had empowered states to regulate production, distribution and prices of these items as well as crackdown on hoarding and blackmarketing.

In efforts to curb spreading of coronavirus infections, masks and hand sanitisers are being widely used in the country.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

CEO and two directors of LG Polymers arrested in connection with the styrene vapour leak near Vishakapatnam on May 7 that left 12 dead: Police Commissioner R K Meena.

CEO and two directors of LG Polymers arrested in connection with the styrene vapour leak near Vishakapatnam on May 7 that left 12 dead Police Commissioner R K Meena....

SC extends protection to journalist till Jul 15 in sedition case

The Supreme Court Tuesday extended till July 15 the protection granted to senior journalist Vinod Dua from any coercive action in a sedition case filed against him by a local BJP leader in Himachal Pradesh over his YouTube show and sought a...

IAF carries out night time patrol in eastern Ladakh; to maintain high-level of readiness: Sources

In a demonstration of its aerial prowess, the Indian Air Force is carrying out night time combat air patrols over the mountainous eastern Ladakh region as part of its decision to maintain a high-level of readiness notwithstanding disengagem...

Gadkari, Goyal, other ministers meet to discuss issues obstructing infra projects

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting to discuss various hurdles coming in the way of execution of pending infrastructure projects, including those of highways. The meeting prominently took up a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020