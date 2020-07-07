Face masks, hand sanitisers no more under Essential Commodities Act: Govt

Face masks and hand sanitisers have been now kept out of the purview of Essential Commodities Act, 1955, Consumer Affairs Secretary Leena Nandan said on Tuesday as there is sufficient supply of these items. On March 13, the Union consumer affairs ministry declared face masks and hand sanitisers as essential commodities for 100 days to boost supply and prevent hoarding of these items in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

"These two products were declared as essential items till June 30. We are not extending further as there is enough supply in the country," Nandan told PTI. A decision in this regard was taken after consultation with the state governments, she said.

"We have checked with all states and got information from them that there is sufficient supply of these two items. There is no supply concern," she added. Masks -- 2-ply and 3-ply surgical masks, and N95 masks -- and hand sanitisers were brought under the Essential Commodities Act in March. This had empowered states to regulate production, distribution and prices of these items as well as crackdown on hoarding and blackmarketing.

In efforts to curb spreading of coronavirus infections, masks and hand sanitisers are being widely used in the country.