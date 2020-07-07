Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts introduces Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham in India

Hospitality major Wyndham Hotels & Resorts on Tuesday announced the opening of Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham Dwarka. It is the first Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham in India. The leading hotel franchising firm has around 9,300 hotels across 90 countries in its portfolio, and also announced plans to open its hotels in Nepal and Bhutan.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 20:55 IST
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts introduces Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham in India

Hospitality major Wyndham Hotels & Resorts on Tuesday announced the opening of Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham Dwarka. It is the first Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham in India.

The leading hotel franchising firm has around 9,300 hotels across 90 countries in its portfolio, and also announced plans to open its hotels in Nepal and Bhutan. Wyndham plans to open 47 hotels across India by the end of this year, the company said in a statement.

"Over the last few years, Bhutan and Nepal have seen a steady increase in tourism, making them ideal destinations for us to expand into. What's more, they perfectly complement the opportunity and uptick of the midscale market in India, which we have strengthened today with the introduction of our Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham brand," Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Eurasia Area Director Nikhil Sharma said. As the Indian subcontinent continues making waves in the hospitality industry, Wyndham remains laser-focused on tapping into its key markets and fulfilling our mission of making hotel travel possible for all, he added.

Marking the arrival of the Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham brand in the Indian subcontinent, it is a resort offering 202 guest rooms and is in close proximity to Dwarkadhish Temple, Dwarka Beach and Gomti Ghat, the statement said..

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Day after monuments reopen post lockdown, footfalls barely touch 100 at most sites

A day after monuments across the country reopened their doors for visitors following a gap of more than three months amid coronavirus-induced lockdown, only a handful of people visited these sites. The Archaeological Survey of India ASI whi...

Spain to lease public land royalty-free for social housing building

Spain will lease public land to private companies and waive royalty fees on the condition of a commitment to build and manage social housing during the lease, Transport Minister Jose Luis Abalos said on Tuesday. The state will offer public ...

Designers get creative for couture under lockdown

Confronted with problems in fabric deliveries and supplier closures during Frances coronavirus lockdown, fashion designer Alexis Mabille had to improvise to salvage his next collection, turning to materials he had to hand. Like peers unveil...

Punjab govt sets up COVID Expert Advisory Committees

Punjab government on Tuesday constituted two Expert Advisory Committees to further augment its COVID management and care strategy in the state. The Committees have been set up to ensure better management and handling of various COVID care r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020