Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall St struggles for direction after strong rally as virus cases surge

Reuters | Updated: 07-07-2020 21:15 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 21:15 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St struggles for direction after strong rally as virus cases surge

The S&P 500 was little changed on Tuesday a day after the benchmark index logged its longest streak of gains this year, as investors weighed expectations of an economic recovery against risks from a sharp jump in new coronavirus cases nationwide.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq, on the other hand, claimed another record level, boosted by shares of Microsoft Corp and Apple Inc while the Dow Industrials dropped 0.7% weighed down by Goldman Sachs and Boeing Co. Florida's greater Miami area became the latest U.S. coronavirus hot spot to roll back its reopening, while Texas registered an all-time high in the number of people hospitalized at any one moment with COVID-19 for an eighth straight day.

Bank stocks, whose performance is linked to the outlook for the economy, dropped 2.5%. Travel-related stocks, which were among the hardest hit during lockdowns, also fell. The S&P 1500 airlines index shed 3.5%. "There's some signs of improvement in economic activity and there's concerns about rising cases in particular states. And all of that had the market kind of churning but not really find true direction," said Brian Levitt, global market strategist, Invesco in New York City.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq have risen in the past five sessions despite an alarming rise in coronavirus cases in the United States as a slew of upbeat data for June bolstered views that an economic recovery is underway. The benchmark S&P 500 and blue-chip Dow Industrials have risen about 45% from their March lows and are now about 6% and 11% from their record levels hit in February. The Nasdaq reclaimed its record high last month.

The S&P 500 e-minis triggered a "golden cross" pattern on Tuesday, when the 50-day moving average crossed above the 200-day moving average, which could portend more gains for stocks in the short term. At 11:09 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 184.71 points, or 0.70%, at 26,102.32, the S&P 500 was down 1.38 points, or 0.04%, at 3,178.34. The Nasdaq Composite was up 62.80 points, or 0.60%, at 10,496.45.

"There is an incredible bifurcation in the market between companies that are technologically adaptive in able to thrive in a virtual economy and those that still relying on the physical economy, so you're seeing record split between the Nasdaq and the Dow, for instance," said Ryan Giannotto, director of research at GraniteShares ETFs in New York. Gains for technology and communications services shares capped declines on the S&P 500.

Novavax Inc jumped 28.9% as the U.S. government awarded $1.6 billion to the drugmaker to cover testing, commercialization and manufacturing of a potential coronavirus vaccine in the United States. Royal Caribbean Group and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd dropped 2.6% and 3% each, even as they announced a joint task force to help develop safety standards for restarting their businesses.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 2.27-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 1.72-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P index recorded 24 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 65 new highs and 11 new lows.

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

FBI chief says China threatens families to coerce overseas critics to return to China

FBI Director Christopher Wray on Tuesday urged China-born people in the United States to contact the FBI if Chinese officials try to force them to return to China under a program of coercion that he said is led by Chinese President Xi Jinpi...

Wirecard administrator sees strong interest from potential buyers

Wirecards administrator said on Tuesday that more than 100 investors have expressed interest in buying the collapsed German payments firms core business and holdings.The firm filed for insolvency last month owing creditors 4 billion euros 4...

IOC receives Green Building Leadership Award

The International Olympic Committee IOC on Tuesday announced that its new headquarters in Lausanne has been awarded the European 2020 US Green Building Council USGBC Leadership Award. Olympic House, which also holds the rigorous LEED Platin...

Day after monuments reopen post lockdown, footfalls barely touch 100 at most sites

A day after monuments across the country reopened their doors for visitors following a gap of more than three months amid coronavirus-induced lockdown, only a handful of people visited these sites. The Archaeological Survey of India ASI whi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020