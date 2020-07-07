Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt steps up aerial spray of pesticide to fight locust swarms

On July 7, swarms of immature pink locusts and adult yellow locusts were active in Barmer, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Nagaur, Ajmer, Sikar and Jaipur districts of Rajasthan, Jhansi district of Uttar Pradesh and in Tikamgarh districts of Madhya Pradesh, the government said in a statement. "Aerial spraying capacity has been strengthened for anti-locust operations," the agriculture ministry said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2020 22:13 IST | Created: 07-07-2020 22:13 IST
Govt steps up aerial spray of pesticide to fight locust swarms

The Union government on Tuesday said it has stepped up aerial spraying capacity of pesticides by deploying Bell helicopter as well as IAF's Mi-17 choppers besides drones to fight crop-threatening desert locusts. This follows the UN body Food and Agriculture Organisation's (FAO) July 3 update warning India to be on high alert during the next four weeks as locusts continue to breed.       On July 7, swarms of immature pink locusts and adult yellow locusts were active in Barmer, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Nagaur, Ajmer, Sikar and Jaipur districts of Rajasthan, Jhansi district of Uttar Pradesh and in Tikamgarh districts of Madhya Pradesh, the government said in a statement.

"Aerial spraying capacity has been strengthened for anti-locust operations," the agriculture ministry said. With drones already being used for control of locusts, the ministry said a Bell helicopter has been deployed in Rajasthan for use in the scheduled desert area as per the need. The Indian Air Force (IAF) also has conducted trials in anti-locust operation by using an Mi-17 helicopter. "The results are encouraging. IAF started participating in anti-locust operations from 5th July by deploying the Mi-17 helicopter for aerial spraying in Jodhpur district. This is the first of its kind event in the history of locust control in India," it added.

The ministry said 15 drones are deployed at Barmer, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Nagaur and Phalodi in Rajasthan for effective control of locusts on tall trees and in inaccessible areas through spraying of pesticides. India is the first country that is using drones for locust control. Presently, 60 control teams with spray vehicles are deployed in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, and more than 200 central government personnel are engaged in locust control operations, it said.

The country is battling the worst locust attack in 26 years and using the latest technology and equipment to stop its spread. So far, control operations have been done in 1,43,422 hectares in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana by the Locust Circle Offices (LCOs).       The state governments have also undertaken control operations in 1,32,465 hectares area in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Haryana and Bihar. In the intervening night of July 6-7, the control operations were carried out at 22 places in 7 districts of Rajasthan and one place each in Jhansi district of Uttar Pradesh and Tikamgarh districts of Madhya Pradesh by LCOs.

Besides this, State Agriculture Department of Uttar Pradesh also carried out control operations at three places in Jhansi district, while that of Madhya Pradesh State Agriculture Department at one place in Tikamgarh district, in the intervening night of July 6-7 against small groups and scattered population of locusts, it added. According to the ministry, "No significant crop losses have been reported in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Haryana. However, some minor crop losses have been reported in some districts of Rajasthan." PTI LUX MKJ MKJ

TRENDING

Honda Siel Power Products to be known as Honda India Power Products

African Energy Chamber concerned over arrest of three executives in Tanzania

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will take time, new season to start where S7 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Mary Trump's book offers devastating portrayal of US president

President Donald Trumps niece offered a devastating portrayal of him in a book that credits a perfect storm of catastrophes for exposing the president at his worst. Mary L Trump, a psychologist, writes that the coronavirus pandemic, the pos...

Delhi govt to collect feedback from COVID-19 survivors

The Delhi government has decided to obtain feedback from patients and their willingness to donate blood plasma at the time of discharge from designated COVID hospitals. The medical superintendents of all government and private COVID hospita...

Jio Platform gets Rs 43,574 cr from Facebook for 9.99% stake sale

Jio Platforms, the parent firm of Reliance Jio, has received Rs 43,574 crore from Facebook-owned Jaadhu Holdings, LLC for 9.99 per cent stake in the company, Reliance Industries said on Tuesday. The deal between Jio Platforms and F...

In bilateral talks, India raises with US its decision on foreign students' visas

India on Tuesday raised with the US its decision to withdraw US visas from foreign students whose courses moved fully online even as the two countries held extensive talks covering a range of issues like ongoing threats to the rules-based i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020