Skullcandy debuts fresh expansions to their massively popular True Wireless families

New Delhi [India] July 8 (ANI/PRNewswire): Skullcandy Inc., the original lifestyle audio brand, continues to address the True Wireless category with the launch of four feature-rich True Wireless earbuds - Push Ultra, Indy Evo, Indy Fuel, and Sesh Evo. Each of the new releases is jam-packed with enhanced features including high-quality audio, extended battery life, and Tile™ finding technology, guaranteeing your music is never left behind.

"We are really excited to introduce four new True Wireless products in our portfolio," said Amlan Bhattacharjya, CEO, Brand Eyes, Official Distributor of Skullcandy in India. Push Ultra is Skullcandy's brand new listening experience within its growing Adventure Audio category - the ultimate companion for any adventure or workout.

The earbud features a moldable ear hook for an ultra-secure customized fit, with a convenient Stay-Aware earbud design. Housed in a thoughtfully designed protective wireless charging case, Push Ultra is loaded with up to 40 hours of listening time (6 hours in each earbud and an additional 34 hours in the charging case). The buds are IP67 sweatproof, waterproof and dustproof, Tile™ enabled, and have full controls on each bud that allow for solo bud use.

"Tile's technology helps people manage life's everyday disruptions," said CJ Prober, CEO of Tile. "Disappearing headphones can be very inconvenient and expensive. By expanding our partnership with Skullcandy to make their latest true wireless lineup findable, users can feel free and confident that their favorite pair of earbuds will be available when needed. Once activated, Tile users can ring their earbuds, see their location on a map or employ Tile's global finding network to locate them," added CJ Prober. Indy gets upgraded to Indy Evo and Indy Fuel, the newest evolution of the family. Now with extended battery life, improved connectivity and enhanced fit, this generation is even more feature-rich. Audio quality enhancements, including titanium-coated drivers and expertly crafted EQ and ambient-listening modes, deliver a premium listening experience.

In addition to expanding the most popular True Wireless earbud franchise, Skullcandy is also expanding its entry-level True Wireless offering with Sesh Evo. Making it easier than ever to jump into True Wireless, Sesh Evo offers easy setup, simple controls, and IP55-rated durability. Additional details on the new features found in Skullcandy's latest slate of True Wireless earbuds include:

* PUSH ULTRA - For a zero boundary, max performance listening experience, look no further than Push Ultra. The sweat, water, and dustproof earbud that can stand up to the sweatiest endeavors and be submerged in 1 meter of water for 30 minutes. With a rapid-charging capability of 2 hours of charge in 10 minutes, Push Ultra will be available for Rs 14,999/- in True Black and Electric Yellow. * INDY FUEL - Indy Fuel takes truly wireless to another level. On top of all the features of Indy Evo like the enhanced fit, size and call, track, and volume control, Indy Fuel also comes with a wireless charging case. Get true freedom with effortless charging, Indy Fuel is available for Rs 12,499/- in True Black.

* INDY EVO - True freedom gets amplified with Indy Evo, the earbud that lets you take music everywhere, going totally wireless without overpriced earbuds that you're afraid to use, lose, or both. With up to 30 hours of battery life, Indy Evo comes in Pure Mint and True Black and will be available for Rs 9999/-. * SESH EVO - Go truly wireless and get longer listening with Sesh Evo. With improved connectivity and acoustics, and a full suite of media controls, Sesh Evo packs all the essentials into a small form factor. With up to 24 hours of battery life, Sesh Evo will be available for Rs 7999/- in True Black with additional colors coming later this summer.

All products will be available for purchase on July 8that www.skullcandy.in and at select retailers. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)