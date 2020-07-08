LTI launches software engineering platform for remote & hybrid workforce

Technology consulting and digital solutions company Larsen & Toubro Infotech has launched LTI Canvas, a modern software engineering platform that it said addresses "critical need" of enabling work from anywhere. LTI Canvas is an integrated platform that brings together various processes, tools and methodologies to drive technology and business outcomes in an environment where teams are operating in a distributed environment, the company said in a statement.

The digital platform is a bundle of Microsoft technologies and LTI solutions to help IT professionals across industries "collaborate easily and stay productive," it said. It is based on microservices architecture and leverages Microsoft platforms like Azure and Microsoft 365 including Teams, among others along with LTIs Ways of Working solution stack, the statement said.

LTI Canvas streamlines processes like software development, support, transition, knowledge management, infrastructure management, and information security. It consolidates capabilities across Cloud, Agile, DevOps and Design Thinking leveraging AI/ML and analytics, it was stated.