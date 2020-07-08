PM Narendra Modi to Deliver Inaugural Address at India Global Week 2020

The PM will address 5000 participants from over 30 nations New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India Addressing a global audience for the first time since the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address on Day 1 of India Global Week 2020 at 1:30 pm IST time on Thursday, July 9, 2020. A three - day virtual conference themed #BeTheRevival: India and a Better New World, India Global Week 2020 will have 5000 global participants from 30 nations being addressed by 250 global speakers across 75 sessions. Welcoming participants to India Global Week 2020, Manoj Ladwa, CEO & Founder, India Inc said, "We are delighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has chosen India Global Week to make this landmark address to our international audience of business leaders and those interested in India's globalisation.

It is a much anticipated speech that will be keenly watched by the global investor and wider community. India Global Week is about sharing ideas and ambitions; it is about promoting understanding and partnerships. This is an opportune moment for some of the brightest minds in the world to come together to deliberate and chart a way forward for India and the rest of the world." Other high profile speakers participating at the event include Dr. S. Jaishankar, India's External Affairs Minister, Mr. Piyush Goyal, India's Minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry; Syed Akbaruddin, the recently-retired Indian Representative at the United Nations, author-politician Shashi Tharoor and cricket legend Steve Waugh.

Also speaking will be HRH The Prince of Wales, UK's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Home Secretary Priti Patel, US Ambassador to India, Ken Juster, Lt Gen of JK, GC Murmu, Isha Foundation Founder Sadhguru, Spiritual leader Sri Ravi Shankar, Citi India CEO Ashu Khullar, Hollywood actor Kunal Nayyar, General David Petraeus, Partner at KKR and Chairman of the KKR Global Institute, Piyush Gupta, CEO of DBS and classical Indian danseuse Madhu Nataraj among others. The virtual event from July 9 – 11, 2020 will have over 5,000 global participants across +75 sessions and +250 speakers for three days of invigorating and lively debate.

It will also feature a never seen before performance "Atmanirbhar Bharat" by Madhu Nataraj and a special 100 birth anniversary concert in tribute to the sitar maestro Ravi Shankar by three of his most eminent students. Click here to register for the event and view the agenda for India Global Week 2020.

About India Inc. Group India Inc. is a London-headquartered media house that produces high quality incisive content and events on investment, trade and policy matters relating to India's increasingly globalised economic and strategic agenda. India Inc. Group was founded by entrepreneur and strategist Manoj Ladwa. Its leading brands include India Global Week, 'India Global Business', 'iGlobal', India Strategy Group and India Inc.