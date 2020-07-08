Left Menu
Russia's Nornickel disputes $2 bln Arctic spill damages claim

Norilsk Nickel (Nornickel) is disputing more than $2 billion in damages after a fuel spill which Russia's environmental watchdog has said threatens unprecedented damage to the Arctic. Watchdog Rosprirodnadzor on Monday said it had sent a request for "voluntary compensation" of almost 148 billion roubles ($2.1 billion) to Nornickel power subsidiary NTEK.

Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Norilsk Nickel (Nornickel) is disputing more than $2 billion in damages after a fuel spill which Russia's environmental watchdog has said threatens unprecedented damage to the Arctic.

Watchdog Rosprirodnadzor on Monday said it had sent a request for "voluntary compensation" of almost 148 billion roubles ($2.1 billion) to Nornickel power subsidiary NTEK. Nornickel disagrees with both the size of the claim and the methodology used for its calculation, it said in a statement, but added: "The company confirms its commitment to eliminate the consequences of the accident at its own expense."

Nornickel said the volume of the diesel spill was incorrectly defined as it was calculated before recovery efforts were completed. The spill occurred on May 29 after a fuel tank lost pressure and released 21,000 tonnes of diesel into rivers and subsoil near the city of Norilsk in Siberia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin in an online meeting last month criticised Nornickel president and top shareholder Vladimir Potanin for not replacing the source of the pollution - the fuel tank - in a timely fashion. "If you had changed it on time there would not have been this ecological damage and the company would not have had to foot these (clean-up) costs," Putin told Potanin during the televised meeting.

Environmental group Greenpeace has compared the incident to the 1989 Exxon Valdez oil spill off Alaska, as has Russian natural resources and environment minister Dmitry Kobylkin. Kobylkin this week backed Rosprirodnadzor's damages claim saying the sum corresponds to the unprecedented amount of damage posed to Arctic water resources.

Nornickel is the world's largest palladium producer and one of the largest nickel producers. ($1 = 71.1200 roubles)

