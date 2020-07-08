Left Menu
Supporting artists, preserving heritage amid pandemic: Swarit Foundation to launch Phase 2 of the fundraise campaign

Swarit Foundation, in association with A-Field Production, Mumbai, is running one of the biggest fundraising initiatives to support Indian instrument makers and artists amidst one of the most difficult situations of our contemporary times - COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2020 15:37 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 15:37 IST
Swarit Foundation - Fundraise campaign. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] July 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Swarit Foundation, in association with A-Field Production, Mumbai, is running one of the biggest fundraising initiatives to support Indian instrument makers and artists amidst one of the most difficult situations of our contemporary times - COVID-19 pandemic. The spread of the coronavirus and the imposition of the months-long lockdown have resulted in putting a halt in the economic activities of people belonging to different walks of life. Lives of the professionals who protect, preserve, and promote our culture and heritage - instrument makers and artists are no exception.

While 'work-from-home' has become the new normal and many businesses have adopted this virtual form of participation. However, for our artists and instrument makers who thrive in the physical world based on live performances and public programs, the virtual world seems to be of little help. Consequently, the unavoidable and unprecedented condition has made their survival and livelihood difficult. Intending to protect Indian traditional culture and heritage in such testing time, Swarit Foundation has already raised Rs 10.5 lakhs until the day of writing in Phase 1 of the initiative. The organization has set the target of Rs 20 lakh till 30th June 2020 in the first phase.

100 per cent raised amounts will be donated to instrument makers and artists across India to support their livelihood. Till now, under Phase 1, Swarit has successfully supported many young artists, 60 Indian instrument makers, and needy 40 artists. Moreover, in association with A-Field Productions Pvt Ltd, Mumbai, Swarit Foundation has also successfully convened 'India's Biggest Digital Young String Festival' in the memory of Bharat Ratna Pt Ravi Shankar on his birth centenary from May 24th, 2020 to May 31st, 2020.

16 young string artists performed virtually in the fundraising initiative making it a huge success. The festival was hosted by renowned and senior broadcaster and media personality - Sadhna Shrivastava. The fundraiser has been blessed, endorsed and supported by eminent artists including Padma Bhushan Ustad Zakir Hussain, Padma Vibhushan Pt Hariprasad Chaurasia, Padma Vibhushan Pt Birju Maharaj, Grammy Award recipient and Padma Bhushan Pt Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, Padma Bhushan Pt Rajan & Sajan Misra, Niladri Kumar, Ustad Nishat Khan, Ustad Shujaat Khan, Ustad Taufiq Qureshi, Ustad Fazal Qureshi, Sudha Raghuraman, Pt Tarun Bhattacharya, Shri Shubhendra Rao, Dipesh Varma, Nakash Aziz, Dr Jayanthi Kumaresh, and Pt Sridhar Parthasarathy.

While the organization is about to achieve the set amount through Phase 1, Swarit Foundation is now planning to launch the second phase of the initiative aimed to raise Rs 30 lakh till August 31st. Through this amount, the organization has decided to help some senior Indian Classical performing artists, 100 instrument makers, 100 junior artists, and 100 other daily wage workers. Through a national appeal for helping the needy instrument makers and artists, Swarit Foundation seeking help to preserve our national heritage and culture by protecting the artists in the time of distress. Helping for such a cause is not only our social responsibility but also a moral responsibility.

Preserve Indian heritage and culture, protect our artists. Donate and spread the word. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

