Mahaveer: Book on 1962 Indo-China war becomes a bestseller

New Delhi [India] July 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): In the midst of the rising tensions between India and China, a novel that tells the tale of the Indo-Chinese battle of Nuranang in 1962 has been making headlines in the Indian publishing industry. Authored by award-winning AK Srikumar along with his wife, Rupa Srikumar, the novel tells the tale of one of - Jaswant Singh Rawat, one of India's greatest soldiers from the war.

The book, titled 'Mahaveer: The Soldier who never died' is a patriotic story of indomitable courage and selfless love of the legendary Garhwali soldier. Published by a highly noted Indian publishing house - Rupa Publications, and represented by one of India's biggest literary agencies - The Book Bakers, the book has been climbing the bestseller lists rapidly with over half of its print run being sold out in record time.

Just before the world was struck with the COVID-19 pandemic, the book was launched amidst much fanfare at Mumbai's biggest bookstore with several actors including Ayaaz Khan, Shweta Rohira, Sandeep Sikcand, and screenwriter Prashant Pandey in attendance. Over the course of the lockdown, sales of the e-book have been racking up extensively. "Mahaveer is not just a patriotic story of a young boy, who wreaked havoc singlehandedly on the Chinese, achieving the status of reverence. It is also a love story about two girls and their devotion to the Indian soldier, whose devotion, in turn, is for the motherland," said the authors of the book, in unison.

"Given the in-depth research both the authors have done into the story of this soldier, which a lot of us might not know of, I was confident that the book would work wonders. But what has been especially heartening to see, is the level of interest the book has seen from producers wanting to turn this story into a film or major web series!," added Suhail Mathur, the literary agent and Co-founder of the Book Bakers, corroborating their claims. 'Mahaveer: The Soldier who never died' is available for purchase on all leading offline and online bookstores including: Rupa Publications: tinyurl.com/ybsdewxu | Amazon: tinyurl.com/y9e3p98s | Barnes & Noble: tinyurl.com/ycbvl597 | Indie Bound: tinyurl.com/y7ohghkr | Alibris: tinyurl.com/yc4qzjd4 | Book Depository: tinyurl.com/y9mf5lk4 | AbeBooks: tinyurl.com/ydfaybjr

'Mahaveer' is a jam-packed story of love, action, adventure, motivation, emotion, and suspense. The book seeks to educate the people of India on a man with the heart of a lion, who chose to make sacrifices for the sake of the nation. The book is a visually rich saga of valour with impactful writing and is a collector's edition for anyone who loves to read books on our glorious heritage and war heroes.

