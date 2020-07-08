Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vectus Group Signs Bollywood Star Couple Saif and Kareena as Brand Ambassadors

Vectus Industries Limited (Vectus Group), one of the leading water storage and piping solutions provider companies, has roped in highly popular and successful Bollywood star couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan as its brand ambassadors.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2020 16:02 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 16:02 IST
Vectus Group Signs Bollywood Star Couple Saif and Kareena as Brand Ambassadors
Vectus Group signs Bollywood star couple Saif and Kareena as brand ambassadors . Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Vectus Industries Limited (Vectus Group), one of the leading water storage and piping solutions provider companies, has roped in highly popular and successful Bollywood star couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan as its brand ambassadors. A leading brand in manufacturing of plastic pipes and water storage tanks, Vectus has already launched its first marketing campaign 'Vectus - India ki waterline' with these much-admired Cine Icons on all media formats including print, electronic and digital media aggressively.

Bollywood's most popular star couple Saif and Kareena have been ruling everyone's hearts with their versatility matching to the most lucrative product line of Vectus. Offering high-quality products and services in the last more than two decades, Vectus has emerged as a well-recognised brand across India and it's the most preferred choice of the customers for all their requirements of best quality plastic pipes and tanks. Commenting on this announcement, the Managing Directors of Vectus Group, Mr. Ashish Baheti, and Atul Ladha said, "We are delighted to have the most popular Bollywood star couple Saif and Kareena on board as our brand ambassadors. It's the first time Vectus has been associated with any celebrity couple for brand promotion and it's rare to see a perfect match between the brand and the brand ambassadors, who share the same attributes of class and sophistication. Obviously it's a winning association that will take brand Vectus to a higher level of popularity and growth."

Adding to it, they shared that this association and the campaign altogether have been responded to very well by the channel partners and customers, who have been equally proud to be associated with the Vectus Group. Vectus Industries Limited manufactures high-quality plastic pipes and water storage tanks, including underground and over-ground tanks, for more than three decades. Apart from all these exclusive product lines, Vectus also manufactures Bath accessories as well as Household and Agricultural plastic products. The company has registered its strong pan-India presence with its 14 manufacturing plants, 5 depots, and more than 5000 dealer's network.

Vectus is one of the few companies in India involved in the processing of all major polymers like PP, PE & PVC using all major technologies like Extrusion, Injection Moulding, Blow Moulding & Rotational Moulding. Vectus has been the pioneer in establishing Blow Moulded technology as an alternate method to Roto Moulding for large size Water Storage Tanks. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran coronavirus death toll exceeds 12,000 as lockdown curbs ease

Irans coronavirus death toll exceeded 12,000 on Wednesday, the health ministry said, with 153 deaths in the past 24 hours, amid a sharp rise in the number of daily infections and deaths in the past week as lockdown measures have eased.The t...

INTERVIEW-Soccer-Former England keeper James eyes coaching role in England

Former Liverpool and England goalkeeper David James says lockdown has given him plenty of time to indulge in his passion for art and also plot a move into management.The 49-year-old, capped 53 times, cut his managerial teeth with Kerala Bla...

Millions of Australians brace for lockdowns amid Melbourne virus outbreak

Five million Australians face a heavy police clampdown from midnight on Wednesday to contain a flare-up of coronavirus cases, with checkpoints to be set up around Melbourne to ensure people stay at home. State police said they would conduct...

ADB President committed to helping Niue mitigate impacts of COVID-19

Asian Development Bank ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa and the Premier of Niue Dalton Tagelagi today discussed how ADB can continue to support the country as it mitigates the impacts of the coronavirus disease COVID-19 pandemic.Mr Asakawa c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020