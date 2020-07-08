Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sensex falls by 346 points, auto and IT stocks tumble

Equity benchmark indices fell sharply during the last hour of the trading session on Wednesday amid mixed Asian cues and continued surge in coronavirus cases which cast doubt over a quick global economic recovery.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-07-2020 16:16 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 16:16 IST
Sensex falls by 346 points, auto and IT stocks tumble
Bajaj Finance fell by 4.6 pc on Wednesday to Rs 3,197 per share. . Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices fell sharply during the last hour of the trading session on Wednesday amid mixed Asian cues and continued surge in coronavirus cases which cast doubt over a quick global economic recovery. The BSE S&P Sensex closed 346 points or 0.94 per cent lower at 36,329 while the Nifty 50 edged down by 94 points or 0.87 per cent at 10,706.

Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty auto and realty down by 1.9 per cent each, IT by 1.7 per cent and financial service by 0.6 per cent. But Nifty PSU bank climbed up by 2.3 per cent and metal by 1.5 per cent. Among stocks, Bajaj Finance fell by 4.6 per cent to Rs 3,197 per share while Bajaj Finserv slipped by 2.8 per cent. Tata Motors was down by 3.1 per cent, Maruti Suzuki by 2.8 per cent and Eicher Motors by 2.6 per cent.

IT majors HCL Technologies and Infosys skidded by 2.9 per cent and 2.4 per cent respectively. Asian Paints and Titan too traded with a negative bias. However, IndusInd Bank rose by 4.5 per cent to Rs 550 per share after reports said US-based hedge fund Route One Investment Company is in talks to increase its stake in the private lender.

Metal stocks were up with Vedanta moving up by 2.7 per cent, JSW Steel by 2.3 per cent, Hindalco by 2 per cent and Tata Steel by 1 per cent. Meanwhile, Asian stocks showed mixed trends as an increase in new coronavirus cases in some parts of the world cast doubts over the economic recovery. That led some investors to cash in on recent gains ahead of earnings season.

Japan's Nikkei lost by 0.78 per cent but Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose by 0.59 per cent and Shanghai Composite by 1.74 per cent. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

This is how a child's height affects their future risk of obesity

Children who are relatively tall for their age have a higher risk of developing obesity, according to a new study, published in Obesity. In the study, investigators examined the health records of 2.8 million children who were initially exam...

T. John College uses uninterrupted state of art technology amidst the global pandemic

Bengaluru Karnataka India, July 8 ANIDigpu The upsurge of the global pandemic due to COVID-19 has adversely affected the education sector as a whole. However, T. John College with its evolutionary techniques combined with the determination ...

Another nonagenarian woman recovers from COVID-19 in Karnataka

A 96-year-old woman in Chitradurga district has recovered from the coronavirus infection, the second such instance of a nonagenarian in Karnataka getting cured of the disease. Last month, a 99-year-old woman in Bengaluru had fully recovered...

Policemen Vinay Tiwari, KK Sharma arrested for tipping-off gangster Vikas Dubey before encounter: Kanpur SP.

Policemen Vinay Tiwari, KK Sharma arrested for tipping-off gangster Vikas Dubey before encounter Kanpur SP....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020