CSC, Coca-Cola India sign pact to boost outreach in rural India

To promote the availability of consumer products at doorsteps in rural India through local entrepreneurs and e-Kirana stores, Common Services Centres (CSEs) under the aegis of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on Wednesday announced a partnership with Coca-Cola India to list its products on the Grameen eStore platform.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2020 17:07 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 17:07 IST
The CSCs Scheme is one of key enablers of the Digital India programme. Image Credit: ANI

To promote the availability of consumer products at doorsteps in rural India through local entrepreneurs and e-Kirana stores, Common Services Centres (CSEs) under the aegis of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on Wednesday announced a partnership with Coca-Cola India to list its products on the Grameen eStore platform. In the pilot phase, Coca-Cola's portfolio of products will be listed on Grameen eStore across Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

CSC and Coca-Cola's partnership serves the dual purpose of providing last-mile connectivity of essential and affordable hydration to citizens' doorsteps as well as promoting rural entrepreneurship and building livelihoods by mapping supply points to village-level entrepreneurs. "The idea for Grameen e-Store exemplifies Prime Minister's call for being vocal for local," said CSC SPV's Chief Executive Officer Dinesh Tyagi.

"Through this initiative, village-level entrepreneurs are playing a critical role in connecting producers and companies with rural consumers right at their doorsteps. The partnership with Coca Cola will allow the stores to diversify their offerings while providing customers access to new products. It will be a win-win proposition," he said in a statement. T Krishnakumar, President of Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia, said the initiative will help the company with last-mile connectivity to ensure people are hydrated and have their relevant choice of beverages.

"We are privileged to partner with CSC in their effort to pave the path for digital and economic empowerment of our rural citizens. It underscores our long-term commitment towards creating a sustainable business in India through responsible actions and shared growth." The CSCs Scheme is one of key enablers of the Digital India programme. CSCs are the access points for e-delivery of G2C, education, healthcare, agriculture and financial services to villages in India, thereby contributing to a digitally and financially inclusive society.

(ANI)

