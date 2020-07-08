Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biogen submits U.S. marketing application for Alzheimer's disease drug

Biogen Inc said on Wednesday that it submitted a marketing application for its experimental Alzheimer's disease therapy, aducanumab, to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), sending its shares up more than 8% in premarket trading. Currently, there are no drugs approved by the FDA that can reverse the mental decline resulting from Alzheimer's disease, and investors believe that a successful treatment for the memory-robbing disease could bring in billions of dollars in sales.

Reuters | Updated: 08-07-2020 17:20 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 17:20 IST
Biogen submits U.S. marketing application for Alzheimer's disease drug

Biogen Inc said on Wednesday that it submitted a marketing application for its experimental Alzheimer's disease therapy, aducanumab, to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), sending its shares up more than 8% in premarket trading.

Currently, there are no drugs approved by the FDA that can reverse the mental decline resulting from Alzheimer's disease, and investors believe that a successful treatment for the memory-robbing disease could bring in billions of dollars in sales. The U.S. FDA now has 60 days to decide whether to accept the application for review, Biogen and partner Eisai Co Ltd said in a joint statement.

Biogen and Eisai decided in March 2019 to end two late-stage trials of aducanumab based on a so-called "futility analysis" of data, which revealed the trials had little hope of succeeding. The companies reversed course in October, reviving plans to seek U.S. approval for aducanumab, saying detailed analysis of discontinued trials showed the drug to be effective when administered in high quantities to patients over an extended period.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Collection efficiency of Bandhan Bank improves for all advances

Private lender Bandhan Bank has reported improved collection efficiency in the first quarter of this fiscal for both micro-banking and non-micro banking advances. According to provisional figures of the bank during the first quarter ending ...

UK raises threshold on property purchase tax to boost housing market after COVID

Britain will raise the threshold of a tax on property purchases from 125,000 pounds to 500,000 pounds to boost activity in the housing market after the coronavirus lockdown, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday. This will be a tem...

HIGHLIGHTS-UK sets out plan to boost economy amid coronavirus hit

British finance minister Rishi Sunak warned of hardship ahead on Wednesday as he set out plans to protect jobs and limit the economic impact of the coronavirus. Below are highlights of Sunaks speech to parliament.JOB RETENTION BONUSWere int...

Cabinet approves Rs 1 lakh crore fund for agriculture infrastructure

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its approval to Agriculture Infrastructure Fund of Rs 1 lakh crore, a new pan-India central government scheme, to provide a medium to long term debt financing facility for investment in viable projects fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020