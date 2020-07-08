Left Menu
Cricketer Kedar Jadhav Launches his Sports Weekly - Inside Cricket

Indian cricketer Kedar Jadhav and his wife Snehal Jadhav along with Cricket coach Sanadiip Chavaan launched Maharashtra's first bilingual sports weekly, Inside Cricket on their official social media handles on July 7, 2020.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-07-2020 17:36 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 17:36 IST
Cricketer Kedar Jadhav Launches his Sports Weekly - Inside Cricket
Kedar Jadhav and his wife Snehal Jadhav along with Cricket coach Sanadiip Chavaan launched Maharashtra's first bilingual sports weekly, Inside Cricket. Image Credit: ANI

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Indian cricketer Kedar Jadhav and his wife Snehal Jadhav along with Cricket coach Sanadiip Chavaan launched Maharashtra's first bilingual sports weekly, Inside Cricket on their official social media handles on July 7, 2020. From news, views, reviews and interviews to anything and everything related to Cricket, Inside Cricket will try to explore and bring forward all facets of Cricket.

This weekly available on www.insidecricket.co.in, will provide you with coaching aspects, fitness, nutrition, and scouting tips from the experts to enhance a cricketing culture within you. Speaking on the launch, Kedar Jadhav said, "Playing for India and Maharashtra is an honour for me and I am enjoying it. So it is my responsibility to return this in some way. This is a small step towards giving a platform for Maharashtra's players. I am happy that their performances will reach the readers through this weekly." Sanadiip Chavaan, Publisher and Editor-in-chief of Inside Cricket added, "As a coach, I have seen the efforts of players and realised the serious need of a platform to make people understand the cricketer's side. I am glad that we're going to provide content through a player's point of view."

"I have been with Kedar in his journey from club cricket to International level and have understood that every player needs immense support while he keeps performing. I am happy to be part of such a platform that supports rising players," said Snehal Jadhav, Publisher of weekly. Inside Cricket will also play a major role in the employment and empowerment of local cricketers. The weekly plans on bringing the print edition soon. It aims on making people understand the other side of the cricket and will bring to you all the latest developments from the Cricketing world.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

