Left Menu
Development News Edition

E-tailers in India begin work to list 'country of origin' labels on products

E-commerce companies in India like Amazon.com's local unit and Walmart's Flipkart have begun to update their back-end systems to allow sellers to identify the country of origin on all new product listings on their platforms, two sources aware of the matter said on Wednesday. The Indian trade ministry's Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), which hosted an online meeting of e-commerce players on Wednesday, wanted the changes to be implemented by the end of July.

Reuters | Updated: 08-07-2020 17:44 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 17:44 IST
E-tailers in India begin work to list 'country of origin' labels on products

E-commerce companies in India like Amazon.com's local unit and Walmart's Flipkart have begun to update their back-end systems to allow sellers to identify the country of origin on all new product listings on their platforms, two sources aware of the matter said on Wednesday.

The Indian trade ministry's Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), which hosted an online meeting of e-commerce players on Wednesday, wanted the changes to be implemented by the end of July. The companies, however, said they would need two to three months, according to the sources, who asked not to be named as the discussions were private.

The changes would first be made for new product listings as it was difficult to do this for the tens of millions of products already selling on their platforms, they added. Amazon, Flipkart and DPIIT did not respond to requests for comment.

The government push to have e-commerce companies name the country of origin beside product listings comes against the backdrop of tensions between India and China following a border skirmish in June that left 20 Indian soldiers dead. Trader groups have since called for a boycott of Chinese-made products and echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for a self-reliant nation. New Delhi has banned 59 Chinese origin apps, and Chinese goods in ports have also faced extra scrutiny and delays.

"In the current context, there is an anti-China sentiment so if there is labelling, it could potentially influence purchases," said Devangshu Dutta, head of retail consultancy firm Third Eyesight. E-tailers have previously asked the government to clarify the definition of "country of origin", which they say remains vague with some products assembled in countries including India but with their components or raw materials sourced from another nation.

On Wednesday, the government said it would discuss the matter internally, according to the sources.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

HC rejects Bishop Franco Mulakkal's discharge plea in nun rape case

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

FAO welcomes €15 million EU donation to fight desert locust in East Africa

The Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, Qu Dongyu, today welcomed a 15 million contribution from the European Union to fight the Desert Locust upsurge in East Africa as a new wave of locusts is e...

EU urged to agree to 'ambitious' recovery fund

The leaders of Italy and Spain, the two countries first affected by the coronavirus in Europe and among the worst-hit globally, are urging fellow members of the European Union to agree next week on ambitious terms for a recovery fund to sho...

NCB seizes 5,477 kg cannabis, arrests 13 after country-wide ops

Over 5,000 kilograms of ganja or cannabis hidden in trucks carrying medicines and vegetables has been seized and 13 people arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau NCB after it conducted a pan-India operation against drug traffickers, offic...

No questions will be asked from reduced syllabus in 2021 board exams: CBSE on syllabus reduction row.

No questions will be asked from reduced syllabus in 2021 board exams CBSE on syllabus reduction row....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020