ITW Consulting Continues to get Games Closer to their Audience

As challenging as it already is, ITW Consulting continues to get the games closer to their fans, people and allow them a medium of interaction with innovations in sponsorships and branding in a way it could touch lives on a larger scale.

08-07-2020
The cheers seem to be getting only louder as the audiences eagerly wait for Sports to be back Bangalore, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir)Sports is an integral part of the society that brings people together. It allows them to have opinions and share discussions about different tournaments, teams, sports stars, and business aspects. One of the reasons why sports has remained a great unifying platform is the fact there have rarely been external factors in the past that have put sports or its ongoing business to a halt. The platforms have always been there to constantly appeal to people by invoking their emotions. However, the current pandemic brought that tranquil existence to a long pause. Uncertainty has reigned the playing field with no sporting activities whatsoever over the last 4 months. Scheduled tournaments like EPL, F1, T20 had all been stalled to resume once things get better. But that hasn’t slowed down ITW Consulting, one of India’s premier sports management agencies. As challenging as it already is, ITW Consulting continues to get the games closer to their fans, people and allow them a medium of interaction with innovations in sponsorships and branding in a way it could touch lives on a larger scale. Originally started in 2008, and known by its current name - ITW - from the year 2011, the firm has since been involved in sports and several activities behind the scenes in helping Indian Sports flourish the way it has been. The journey into sports began when ITW associated with brands for Cricket sponsorships, celebrity endorsements, and crafting brand solutions within sports. Few of the many brands include Mahindra Logan, Fosters, Zuari Cement, Dalmia Cements, Micromax Mobiles, and got about 1000+ Indian brands to be closely associated with sports in various capacities over the decade. ITW has been synonymous with transforming cricket and its branding from analogue to 100% On-ground digital and has also innovated concepts including the 3D Virtual Television ads. It has been instrumental such innovations in branding and marketing for Cycle Pure Agarbathies, Royal Stag Mega Cricket and launching of the new Micromax Punch Logo via the Asia Cup - one of its marquee campaigns. Brands like Byjus, Swiggy, Oppo, Polaris Industry, Haier have been associated with iconic sporting moments of legends, like Sachin Tendulkar’s 50th Test century to his 100th career century. ITW Consulting MD/Co-founder, Bhairav Shanth said, “Sports is resilient but like every other industry, it got affected during this pandemic. The brighter side is that there would be a new universe that’d consume sports content. It will garner attention for not only cricket but for every other smaller sporting events globally, this whole disruption is going to be a good one.” Sir Vivian Richards, Exclusive Talent ITW said, ‘‘It has been a great experience to be associated with ITW for over 3 years now and I heartily wish ITW and their whole team on completing ten years in the business. I love the energy and the new ideas they bring to the table every time. A very unique perspective about how things ought to be done in the sports management industry which I particularly admire about ITW. This ad is a wonderful way of asking the sports fan to stay resilient and hope for a stronger tomorrow and a better journey together and I am all excited about the journey ahead with them." As an occasion of celebrating 10 years of sports and serving in the industry, ITW is releasing a television commercial that looks ahead the joy and the feeling of sporting activities resuming soon and inspire the sports fan to not give up. Link to the video: www.youtube.com/watch?v=vYB9ss--GzU About ITW ConsultingITW Consulting Private Limited is a consulting and management company that features among the top leading firms in India. ITW specializes in crafting and executing multi-faceted brand management solutions & celebrity management across a vast number of areas – Sports, Entertainment and Media. With a global presence and in-depth understanding of the International Sports and Media market, we can help clients to build stronger brand visibility, media buying, awareness and recall a wider target audience. Having worked with a diverse range of brands, ITW has expertise in sponsorship management, sponsorship activation and event management, which has earned them an esteemed reputation in the field of sports management and marketing. ITW Consulting works with a vision of challenging the status quo and executing ideas that would disrupt the convention and drive us to holistic solutions for a sporting event and guaranteeing the highest quality. Image: ITW Poster Video: ITW - #TransformToExtraordinary PWRPWR

