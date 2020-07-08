Traqade By Gympik, Introduces Virtual Training to Corona-Proof The Indian Fitness Industry

Gympik becomes India's first fitness technology company to integrate virtual training in its club management software for the post COVID world. July 8, 2020: The COVID- 19 pandemic has forced a global lockdown, and most businesses have been shut for the last couple of months. As India is planning on a phased exit, the pause in the fitness industry is likely to last longer. The industry is in limbo and is staring at losses. During times like these, India's leading fitness technology platform - Gympik has integrated virtual training into its flagship product - Traqade, to enable Indian fitness businesses to welcome their members to the virtual world & take their personal training business online. Speaking on the launch of this rather necessary and revolutionary update, Amaresh Ojha, Founder & CEO, said, “Despite the recent setbacks, we are committed to ensuring that the Indian fitness community continues to flourish with tech-enabled solutions. While the larger players have already leveraged this to adapt themselves for the new normal, the situation remains worrisome for medium & smaller gyms due to the lack of the digital infrastructure. Traqade.LIVE puts such fitness businesses on the road to recovery by seamlessly helping them start operating with two revenue streams (offline & online) easily. It also allows them to focus on increasing the member lifetime value (LTV) to keep their business moving. Our technology equips businesses of any scale to handle their members’ fitness needs in the post COVID world.".

Independent platforms like Zoom or YouTube are quick fixes, but they are not workable solutions to help the industry recover from the business impact post-COVID-19. Gympik aims to provide the industry with a first-of-a-kind platform to build a scalable model to survive in the changing landscape. The live-streaming feature integrates seamlessly with Traqade & the entire virtual experience is managed & executed from one platform. This integration allows centre owners to coherently shift to the hybrid business model by offering complimentary on-premise and virtual memberships to acquire & retain members. As a relief package for the entire fitness industry, Traqade’s live-streaming feature is experiencing rapid adoption across various cities.“It has made managing my online classes very convenient. The software saves a lot of effort in tracking down trainers, class schedules, payments, and sending notifications to members about the classes individually. There is no 3rd party app needed, I can now manage online training business from the same software I was using earlier.” said Roshan Usakoyal, owner of ‘One More Rep Unisex Hardcore Gym, Pune.

Connected fitness is the future & post corona economy will only reward businesses built on hybrid membership models. Adopting technology is the only way to make it a success. By driving the digital transformation of the industry, Gympik has proved itself yet again to emerge as the nation's one-stop solution to fitness needs. About Gympik: Gympik was incepted in 2013 by Mr. Amaresh Ojha with the purpose to make fitness and wellness accessible across the country. With more than 5,00,000 monthly visitors, 14000+ fitness & wellness centres & 7000+ personal trainers & nutritionists listed with it in 40 cities, Gympik stands strong as India's leading & largest fitness discovery & booking platform. Taking a step ahead, the brand has taken the SaaS route by building fitness industry's smartest & easy to use gym management software - Traqade, that is deeply integrated with its B2C offering to fill the existing gap between what technology fitness centres need and what is available in the market. The brand has reinvented the model by getting the entire ecosystem integrated on one platform – seekers, providers, merchandisers to co-create value for its affiliates by facilitating direct interactions between fitness providers & seekers across the nation.