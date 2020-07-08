Left Menu
Development News Edition

US: Ex-Nissan boss wired money to man who helped him flee

This is especially the case because neither is a risk of flight and there are undoubtedly conditions under which they can be released,” their attorneys told a judge in a filing this week. Authorities say the Taylors helped sneak Ghosn out of the Japan on a private jet with former Nissan boss tucked away in a large box.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 08-07-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 19:51 IST
US: Ex-Nissan boss wired money to man who helped him flee
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@carlosghosn)

Former Nissan Motor Co Chairman Carlos Ghosn wired more than USD 860,000 to a company linked to one of the men accused of helping smuggle him out of Japan in a box last year, prosecutors said in a new court filing. Prosecutors filed documents Tuesday detailing two wire transfers made by Ghosn in October 2019 as evidence they say shows Michael Taylor and Peter Taylor "have the resources with which to flee and therefore should continue to remain detained as flight risks." The documents show two wire transfers to the company Promote Fox LLC, which prosecutors say is managed by Peter Taylor.

Michael Taylor, a 59-year-old U.S. Army Special Forces veteran and his 27-year-old son Peter Taylor are wanted in Japan on allegations that they helped Ghosn flee the country in December while he was out on bail and awaiting trial on financial misconduct allegations. The Taylors are urging a judge to order their immediate release from jail while they challenge Japan's extradition request, arguing among other things that their health is in danger behind bars because of the coronavirus pandemic. Their lawyers say the men don't pose a risk of flight or danger to the community.

The defence says the Taylors were unlawfully arrested and argue they can't be extradited because "bail jumping" is not a crime in Japan and, therefore, helping someone evade their bail conditions isn't a crime either. "Even assuming the Taylors were properly arrested, holding them without bail on a tenuous charge in a jail that has been plagued by COVID-19 violates their Fifth and Eighth Amendment rights. This is especially the case because neither is a risk of flight and there are undoubtedly conditions under which they can be released," their attorneys told a judge in a filing this week.

Authorities say the Taylors helped sneak Ghosn out of Japan on a private jet with former Nissan boss tucked away in a large box. The flight went first to Turkey, then to Lebanon, where Ghosn has citizenship but which has no extradition treaty with Japan. Ghosn said he fled because he could not expect a fair trial, was subjected to unfair conditions in detention, and was barred from meeting his wife under his bail conditions. Ghosn has said he is innocent of allegations he under-reported his future income and committed a breach of trust by diverting Nissan money for his personal gain.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Canada slow to deport foreigners ordered to leave - govt watchdog

Canada is slow to deport foreign nationals ordered to leave the country, partly due to poor data quality and flaws in the way cases are managed, a top official watchdog said on Wednesday.Auditor General Sylvain Ricard, who reports directly ...

Ryder Cup postponed until next year at Whistling Straits

The Ryder Cup was postponed until 2021 in Wisconsin because of the COVID-19 pandemic that raised too much uncertainty whether the loudest event in golf could be played before spectators. The announcement Wednesday was inevitable and had bee...

Street shooting leaves 4 dead, 3 wounded in New Jersey

A street shooting in a northern New Jersey community has left four people dead and three others wounded, authorities said. The gunfire in Paterson, New Jersey, erupted shortly after 11 pm Tuesday. Four victims found at the scene were taken ...

Crane collapses in east London; people trapped

A 20-metre crane collapsed onto a house in east London on Wednesday leaving people trapped inside, the London Fire Brigade saidThe London Ambulance Service said crews and a team of specialist paramedics who work in hazardous environments we...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020