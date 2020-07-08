Left Menu
Development News Edition

Some flights from India likely ‘very soon’ for Indians with valid permits: UAE Ambassador

"Hopefully, very soon, we will be able to overcome that and there will be some operations dedicated to those Indians, who are in India with valid residency and work permit and ICA (Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship) approval and COVID-19 PCR test, to be able to travel from India to the UAE," he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2020 20:39 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 20:39 IST
Some flights from India likely ‘very soon’ for Indians with valid permits: UAE Ambassador

Some flights are likely to be operated from India to the UAE “very soon” for Indians having valid residency or work permit for the UAE, its Ambassador here Ahmed Al Banna said on Wednesday. India suspended all scheduled international passenger flights on March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Many passengers have used social media to demand resumption of international passenger flights from India to the UAE and other foreign countries. "One question is asked on what about the Indian nationals who are in India and they have valid residency and valid work permits for the UAE? When can they fly back from India to the UAE?" Al Banna said during a webinar organised by the PHD Chamber of Commerce.

"The problem is not in the UAE. The problem actually, or the point, is in India. India has not opened up their airports. They do not allow the foreign carriers to fly into India," he added. He said the UAE has been talking and consulting with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and with the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MOCA) on this matter. "Hopefully, very soon, we will be able to overcome that and there will be some operations dedicated to those Indians, who are in India with valid residency and work permit and ICA (Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship) approval and COVID-19 PCR test, to be able to travel from India to the UAE," he added. He said the UAE has opened its airports. "We allow visitors and residents back into the UAE on two conditions: One is that they need to have an ICA approval. They have to apply online. It is very simple. They put their details and all that. And they get the ICA approval," he mentioned.

Number two is that they need to have COVID-19 PCR test done no more than 96 hours from the date of their arrival in the UAE, he noted. The Indian government started the Vande Bharat Mission on May 6 under which Air India and private Indian carriers have been operating unscheduled repatriation flights for Indians stuck abroad during the pandemic. Foreign carriers have also been conducting unscheduled repatriation flights for their citizens since March 23.

"We fly cargo flights to India. Indian carriers fly from India to the UAE for the repatriation of the Indians who are in the UAE to go back to India. Other than that, there is no commercial airline operating from the UAE, or for that fact from anywhere in the world, into India due to the closure of the airports in India," said Al Banna. Airports Authority of India Chairman Arvind Singh said on July 2 that India is in talks with the US and Canada and countries in the European and Gulf regions to establish individual bilateral bubbles which will allow airlines of each country in the pact to operate international flights. Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had on June 20 said the government will start thinking on the resumption of scheduled international passenger flights in mid-July, when it expects the domestic air traffic to reach 50-55 per cent of the levels before the coronavirus. After nearly two months of suspension to combat the coronavirus outbreak, the government resumed scheduled domestic passenger flights on May 25.

However, it had then allowed the airlines to operate the maximum 33 per cent of their pre-COVID flights. The MOCA increased the limits on June 26 from 33 per cent to 45 per cent..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says 'may cut off funding' if U.S. schools do not open

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened to cut off funding to schools that do not open in the fall and criticized a federal health agencys guidelines for reopening schools as very tough expensive. The Republican president, who ...

New Jersey to make face masks mandatory outdoors as U.S. outbreak widens

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said on Wednesday he would sign an executive order requiring people to wear face coverings outdoors to prevent a resurgence of the novel coronavirus whenever social distancing is not possible.More than 15,000...

Canada slow to deport foreigners ordered to leave - govt watchdog

Canada is slow to deport foreign nationals ordered to leave the country, partly due to poor data quality and flaws in the way cases are managed, a top official watchdog said on Wednesday.Auditor General Sylvain Ricard, who reports directly ...

Ryder Cup postponed until next year at Whistling Straits

The Ryder Cup was postponed until 2021 in Wisconsin because of the COVID-19 pandemic that raised too much uncertainty whether the loudest event in golf could be played before spectators. The announcement Wednesday was inevitable and had bee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020