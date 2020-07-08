Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sebi cancels registration of stock broker

Capital market regulator Sebi on Wednesday cancelled the registration of a stock broker for indulging in fraudulent trading activities in the scrip of Maharashtra Polybutenes Ltd. In its order, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said it was cancelling the certificate of registration granted to the noticee namely Vishal Vijay Shah as a stock broker. It was alleged that Shah had entered into circular and synchronised trades with 115 front entities in the scrip of Maharashtra Polybutenes which led to the creation of false or misleading appearance of trading in an otherwise illiquid scrip.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2020 21:00 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 21:00 IST
Sebi cancels registration of stock broker

Capital market regulator Sebi on Wednesday cancelled the registration of a stock broker for indulging in fraudulent trading activities in the scrip of Maharashtra Polybutenes Ltd. In its order, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said it was cancelling the certificate of registration granted to the noticee namely Vishal Vijay Shah as a stock broker.

It was alleged that Shah had entered into circular and synchronised trades with 115 front entities in the scrip of Maharashtra Polybutenes which led to the creation of false or misleading appearance of trading in an otherwise illiquid scrip. In June 2015, the watchdog appointed a Designated Authority (DA) to enquire into the violations alleged against the noticee and the enquiry report, dated May 31, 2017, was submitted to the Designated Member.

It was found there were three instances of first level circular trades started from the shares provided by the promoter of Maharashtra Polybutenes to Shah. Also, the trade cycles were continued by him and in total, Shah had transferred shares to 115 front entities and bought from the same entities thereby creating an artificial volume of 24 lakh shares by way of circular trades, Sebi said.

These entities sold the shares received from Shah in the securities market and Shah had repeatedly traded with the same set of entities in a circular and synchronised manner, it added. According to the regulator, Shah had dealt in the scrip of the company along with other connected entities in a fraudulent manner by entering into transactions that were not genuine, resulting in a misleading appearance of trading and artificial price manipulation.

Further, it observed that Shah had given incorrect instructions to clearing house in a large number of buy transactions for direct payout to 92 front entities, who did not trade on the respective trade dates, for 16 lakh shares, which was highly irregular. The regulator said that there was no satisfactory explanation from Shah for third party transfers of shares to entities or third parties other than clients, considering that the same quantity of shares were received back after honouring payout obligation of others.

In September 2015, Sebi had imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 15 lakh on the noticee for failure to comply with the summons issued by the investigating authority. As regards the plea for leniency in lieu of that order, Sebi Whole Time Member G Mahalingam in Wednesday's order said the violations committed by the noticee are of a serious nature and do not warrant any leniency. " I am therefore, not inclined to accept the noticee’s plea," he said.

Noting that it was the responsibility of the stock broker to ensure that shares are transferred to relevant clients and not third parties, Sebi said conduct of Shah as a stock broker in this case clearly exhibited a complete lack of skill, care and diligence..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

ADB sells $4 billion 3-year global benchmark bond

The Asian Development Bank ADB returned to the US dollar bond market with the pricing of a four billion dollar three-year global bond, proceeds of which will be part of ADBs ordinary capital resources. We are very appreciative of the consis...

Rajasthan's COVID-19 toll rises to 482, tally climbs to 22,063

Ten more people died due to COVID-19 in Rajasthan on Wednesday, taking the states toll to 482, while 659 fresh infections pushed the tally to 22,063, according to a health department report. The deaths were reported from Jaipur 3, Kota 2, B...

3 alleged accomplices of gangster Vikas Dubey held in Faridabad by Haryana police

The Haryana Police has arrested three alleged accomplices of Vikas Dubey in a raid at a Faridabad house, which the gangster, wanted for the killing of eight policemen in an ambush, had left a few hours earlier, officials said on Wednesday. ...

FMCG firms report sales growth in June as supply chains stabilise

Several FMCG companies have reported sales growth in June and expect the momentum to continue in Unlock 2.0, though some challenges persist. Firms such as Godrej Consumer Products Ltd GCPL and Marico expect overall growth in the April-Ju...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020