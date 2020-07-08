IndiGo repatriates 39 Indians from Colombia in coordination with Qatar Airways

IndiGo said on Wednesday it repatriated 39 Indian nationals who were stranded at Bogota in Colombia in coordination with Qatar Airways

The airline, in a press statement, said 39 Indians -- 37 adults and two infants -- travelled on a July 6 flight of Qatar Airways from Bogota to Doha. These passengers then connected onward to the Vande Bharat Mission flight of IndiGo from Doha to Mumbai on July 7. The Doha-Mumbai flight had a total of 213 Indians, including 39 aforementioned ones, it said IndiGo Chief Executive Officer Ronojoy Dutta said, “We are pleased to fly back our fellow countrymen from Bogota, Colombia, in close coordination with the Indian Mission in Doha, the Indian Mission in Colombia and Qatar Airways. It is our endeavour to continue to support the nation in every manner possible in these times.” PTI DSP AQSAQS