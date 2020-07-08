Left Menu
Development News Edition

IndiGo repatriates 39 Indians from Colombia in coordination with Qatar Airways

IndiGo said on Wednesday it repatriated 39 Indian nationals who were stranded at Bogota in Colombia in coordination with Qatar Airways The airline, in a press statement, said 39 Indians -- 37 adults and two infants -- travelled on a July 6 flight of Qatar Airways from Bogota to Doha.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2020 21:21 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 21:21 IST
IndiGo repatriates 39 Indians from Colombia in coordination with Qatar Airways

IndiGo said on Wednesday it repatriated 39 Indian nationals who were stranded at Bogota in Colombia in coordination with Qatar Airways

The airline, in a press statement, said 39 Indians -- 37 adults and two infants -- travelled on a July 6 flight of Qatar Airways from Bogota to Doha. These passengers then connected onward to the Vande Bharat Mission flight of IndiGo from Doha to Mumbai on July 7. The Doha-Mumbai flight had a total of 213 Indians, including 39 aforementioned ones, it said IndiGo Chief Executive Officer Ronojoy Dutta said, “We are pleased to fly back our fellow countrymen from Bogota, Colombia, in close coordination with the Indian Mission in Doha, the Indian Mission in Colombia and Qatar Airways. It is our endeavour to continue to support the nation in every manner possible in these times.” PTI DSP AQSAQS

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

'Laughable', says Pooja Bhatt about nepotism allegations on family production house

Giving her take on the hot topic of nepotism, actor and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt on Tuesday in a series of tweets said she finds it amusing that the Bhatt familys production house has been accused of nepotism when it has been launching new tal...

Gold smuggling case 'undermines economy',says Kerala CM writes to PM Modi seeks central agencies probe

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Modi and requested for an effective and coordinated investigation into the Trivandrum gold smuggling case by central agencies. I invite your kind attention...

Physical activity of older people needs tailored monitoring: Study

The ability to move swiftly tends to deteriorate when ageing, a phenomenon which needs to be considered when assessing physical activity in older people. A study on active ageing at the University of Jyvaskyla examined movement that exceeds...

ADB sells $4 billion 3-year global benchmark bond

The Asian Development Bank ADB returned to the US dollar bond market with the pricing of a four billion dollar three-year global bond, proceeds of which will be part of ADBs ordinary capital resources. We are very appreciative of the consis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020