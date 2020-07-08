Left Menu
Development News Edition

IAMAI calls for formalizing online education, subsidizing fees for underprivileged

While some state governments have opened up schools for teachers, many continue to operate the entire process online. "With access and affordability being a major deterrent for poor students, firstly, IAMAI has suggested cheaper hardware/connectivity or use of common service centres (CSC) that will largely address the issue of access and affordability," the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2020 21:41 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 21:28 IST
IAMAI calls for formalizing online education, subsidizing fees for underprivileged

Internet and mobile companies' body IAMAI on Wednesday urged the government to formalize online education and subsidize fees for the underprivileged by 15-20 per cent for basic or essential e-learning services. The industry body, whose members include education technology firms like Coursera, Vedantu, Udacity, and PluralSight, said the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) guidelines on online remote proctored assessments must be amended to facilitate assessments via credible platforms for all forms of online and digital distance learning programs. Since the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, most of the schools and colleges have started online classes. While some state governments have opened up schools for teachers, many continue to operate the entire process online.

"With access and affordability being a major deterrent for poor students, firstly, IAMAI has suggested cheaper hardware/connectivity or use of common service centres (CSC) that will largely address the issue of access and affordability," the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) said in a statement. There are around 3 lakh CSCs operational across the country that provides e-governance service to people in small towns and rural areas.

CSC e-Governance Services India, which manages CSCs, has also started opening pre-schools across India. The industry body, in a submission to the MHRD, said India has one of the largest base of internet users in the world. However, a digital divide exists between urban and rural users which needs to be addressed on priority basis. "IAMAI has suggested subsidization of fees, say 15-20 per cent, for certain categories of basic and essential e-learning for the underprivileged sections of the society so that they can upskill themselves," it said.

According to IAMAI, there is a need to prioritise manufacturing and distribution of IT and communications hardware essential for providing education and prioritise access for children, teachers, schools and ed-tech firms engaged in distance learning. It further said all boards and universities must be empowered to offer courses online, offline or in hybrid mode, with equal status of the degree or certificate earned through such courses. "India has thousands of colleges and universities, but a very few have the infrastructure or resources to accommodate a 50 percent increase in students over the next 10-15 years. With scarce financial resources, to build new facilities or open new universities, enrolling students online is the logical solution to boost capacity," IAMAI added.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

'Laughable', says Pooja Bhatt about nepotism allegations on family production house

Giving her take on the hot topic of nepotism, actor and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt on Tuesday in a series of tweets said she finds it amusing that the Bhatt familys production house has been accused of nepotism when it has been launching new tal...

Gold smuggling case 'undermines economy',says Kerala CM writes to PM Modi seeks central agencies probe

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Modi and requested for an effective and coordinated investigation into the Trivandrum gold smuggling case by central agencies. I invite your kind attention...

Physical activity of older people needs tailored monitoring: Study

The ability to move swiftly tends to deteriorate when ageing, a phenomenon which needs to be considered when assessing physical activity in older people. A study on active ageing at the University of Jyvaskyla examined movement that exceeds...

ADB sells $4 billion 3-year global benchmark bond

The Asian Development Bank ADB returned to the US dollar bond market with the pricing of a four billion dollar three-year global bond, proceeds of which will be part of ADBs ordinary capital resources. We are very appreciative of the consis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020