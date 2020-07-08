Gehlot calls for widening reach of cooperatives

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday called for strengthening cooperatives and making them accessible to the poor amid the coronavirus crisis. Gehlot on Wednesday inaugurated the head office and branch building of Udaipur Central Co-operative Bank in Pratapnagar here and a newly-constructed building of Sahakar Bhawan in Chanderia, Chittorgarh. The chief minister said cooperatives must be strengthened so that they can reach out to farmers and other groups for their benefit. Gehlot said his previous government had taken a lot of steps for cooperatives. This time as well, the government has taken several decisions in favour of farmers. Citing an example, he said farm loan waiver scheme was introduced and all outstanding short-term crop loans up to November 30, 2018 linked to cooperative banks were waived. He further said the intention of the state government is to strengthen the farmers through cooperatives. Along with online registration, online loan disbursement is being done. All these innovations have paved the way for strengthening the economic condition of farmers, Gehlot added. Cooperative Minister Udailal Anjana said in view of the coronavirus crisis, the period of repaying cooperative short-term crop loans has been extended till August 31. Minister of State for Cooperative Tikaram Juli said the process of installing 700 new ATMs has been initiated to promote financial inclusion. In addition, mobile ATM vans are being provided in remote rural areas.