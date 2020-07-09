Left Menu
NRI Selects Oracle Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer

First customer to adopt new Oracle Cloud offering Will be used for mission-critical, high-volume business platform to accelerate digital transformation REDWOOD SHORES, California, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle today announced that Nomura Research Institute (NRI) has selected Oracle Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer to run its critical, high-volume business platform used in various industries, including financial, retail, and distribution.

PTI | California | Updated: 09-07-2020 10:55 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 10:55 IST
First customer to adopt new Oracle Cloud offering Will be used for mission-critical, high-volume business platform to accelerate digital transformation REDWOOD SHORES, California, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle today announced that Nomura Research Institute (NRI) has selected Oracle Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer to run its critical, high-volume business platform used in various industries, including financial, retail, and distribution. NRI will start by moving its SaaS applications for the financial industry, which are used by about 70 percent of the capital markets firms in Japan, from on-premises to an Oracle Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer in its own datacenter. This will provide NRI with access to all of Oracle's second-generation public cloud services while ensuring control and governance because the cloud services are in NRI's own datacenter. During NRI and Oracle's 30-year partnership, NRI has been an early adopter of Oracle technology and is now the first global customer to move to Oracle Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer. "With Oracle Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer, we can use Oracle Exadata as a cloud service and achieve greater agility, such as seamless expansion, while maintaining high availability at the same level as on-premises," said Tomoshiro Takemoto, Senior Corporate Managing Director, NRI. "Built in our own datacenter, it enables us to not only provide SOC2 reports based on Japanese security standards in financial industries, but it also allows us to access broader cloud services and tools provided by Oracle and further increase our business value for our customers. With Oracle's Dedicated Region, we can significantly reduce our on-premises costs and invest more in our digital transformation." "Oracle is excited to extend our strategic relationship with NRI to modernize and support the financial services market in Japan and globally," said Clay Magouyrk, executive vice president of engineering, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. "Only Oracle Cloud enables customers to utilize our full-featured cloud services anywhere, whether it's our global public cloud region portfolio or the new dedicated regions for customers with data sovereignty, latency, regulatory, security and compliance requirements. With the differentiated model of our Dedicated Region, NRI will be able to modernize and truly deliver a first-class, cloud-native experience to their customers while meeting all of their requirements." Oracle Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer enables customers to build Oracle's public cloud regions in customers' own datacenters. Customers can access all of Oracle's second-generation cloud services, including Bare Metal Compute, VMs and GPUs, Autonomous Database, and Exadata Cloud Service; container-based services like Container Engine for Kubernetes; and analytics services like Data Flow, while also having control and governance of their systems and services. With Oracle Cloud@Customer, enterprises can seamlessly lift and shift legacy workloads and consolidate on a single platform, enabling them to dramatically improve TCO without requiring re-architecture. Customers also have access to a full set of development services, like API Gateway and Events Services that will help them incrementally modernize their stack in-place, reducing the risk and expense of adopting new technologies.

Related Links • Learn more about Oracle Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer • Nomura Research Institute About Oracle The Oracle Cloud offers a complete suite of integrated applications for Sales, Service, Marketing, Human Resources, Finance, Supply Chain and Manufacturing, plus Highly Automated and Secure Generation 2 Infrastructure featuring the Oracle Autonomous Database. For more information about Oracle, please visit us at www.oracle.com. Trademarks Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

