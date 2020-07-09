Oracle Autonomous Database Now Available in Customer Datacenters

Addresses data sovereignty, security, and performance concerns that prevent some enterprise workloads from moving to the public cloud Crédit Agricole, Entel, and Samsung SDS welcome Autonomous Database on Exadata Cloud@Customer REDWOOD SHORES, California, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the success of Oracle's Exadata Cloud@Customer service over the last three years, Oracle announced the availability of Oracle Autonomous Database on Exadata Cloud@Customer. This new offering combines the latest Oracle Database with the fastest Oracle Database platform—Exadata—delivered as a cloud service in customer datacenters. It eliminates database management and capital expenditures while enabling pay-per-use and elastic consumption of database cloud resources. Now, Autonomous Database is available to run in customer data centers both as a standalone offering and as part of Oracle Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer, the industry's first on-premises cloud region, which was also announced today. Get started here. Oracle Autonomous Database on Exadata Cloud@Customer is the simplest and fastest transition to a cloud model with typical deployments taking less than a week. Existing applications in a datacenter can simply connect and run without requiring any application changes — while data never leaves the customer's datacenter. This is ideal for enterprises that find it challenging to move their mission-critical database workloads to the public cloud due to data sovereignty and regulatory requirements, security and performance concerns, or because their on-premises applications and databases are tightly coupled.

"Exadata Cloud@Customer has been successfully deployed at hundreds of customers, including large financial services companies, telecoms, healthcare providers, insurers, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide to modernize their infrastructure and lower costs by up to 50 percent," said Juan Loaiza, executive vice president, mission-critical database technologies, Oracle. "We are now bringing Oracle Autonomous Database to customer datacenters—freeing DBAs and developers from mundane maintenance tasks and enabling them to innovate and create more business value." Oracle Autonomous Database on Exadata Cloud@Customer enables organizations to move to an environment where everything is automated and managed by Oracle. Autonomous operations include: database provisioning, tuning, clustering, disaster protection, elastic scaling, securing and patching, which eliminates manual processes and human error while reducing costs and increasing performance, security and availability. The serverless architecture automatically scales to match changing workloads, providing true pay-per-use. "Oracle Autonomous Database on Exadata Cloud@Customer combines the game changing capabilities of the revolutionary Exadata X8M platform with Oracle's most advanced machine-learning-powered database and its second-generation cloud control plane for a true enterprise-grade database cloud experience on-premises," said Carl Olofson, Research Vice President, Data Management Software, IDC. "Every business has a set of ISV and home grown applications that they depend on to run all aspects of their business from finance to manufacturing, HR, orders, procurement, and operations. For companies serious about running these types of critical Oracle-based applications in an on-premises enterprise database cloud, Oracle Autonomous Database on Exadata Cloud@Customer is currently the most advanced offering in the market today." For additional detail click here.

Asia's Organizations Welcome New Cloud@Customer Offerings Samsung SDS is the largest enterprise cloud solutions provider in Korea, delivering data-driven digital innovations to customers in 41 countries worldwide. "Back in 2010, we adopted the first Exadata platform to improve a display manufacturing system," said Dr. WP Hong, CEO, Samsung SDS. "Now 10 years later, we have implemented nearly 300 Exadata systems for our customers in manufacturing, financial services, construction and engineering, and public and private sector services. Aligning with our digital innovation strategy and our journey to enterprise cloud, we have now adopted the first Exadata Cloud@Customer in one of our datacenters and look forward to deploying Autonomous Database." NTT DoCoMo is the number one mobile carrier in Japan with the largest customer base. "Oracle Exadata is implemented as our core engine to process the call, communication, and billing information of 80M users in real-time," said Taku Hasegawa, Senior Vice President, General Manager of Information Systems Department, NTT DoCoMo. "Thanks to Exadata, we could cut operation and maintenance costs in half, while realizing 10x performance. As the core infrastructure for DoCoMo's digital transformation and further business growth, I look forward to the continuous evolution of Oracle Exadata and the novel technology innovation driven by Autonomous Database on Exadata Cloud@Customer." For additional customer quotes click here: Additional Resources • Learn more about Oracle Autonomous Database on Exadata Cloud@Customer • See what customers and industry analysts are saying • Learn more about Exadata Cloud@Customer • Learn more about Cloud@Customer About Oracle The Oracle Cloud offers a complete suite of integrated applications for Sales, Service, Marketing, Human Resources, Finance, Supply Chain and Manufacturing, plus Highly Automated and Secure Generation 2 Infrastructure featuring the Oracle Autonomous Database. For more information about Oracle, please visit us at www.oracle.com. Future Product Disclaimer The preceding is intended to outline our general product direction. It is intended for information purposes only, and may not be incorporated into any contract. It is not a commitment to deliver any material, code, or functionality, and should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions. The development, release, timing, and pricing of any features or functionality described for Oracle's products may change and remains at the sole discretion of Oracle Corporation.

Trademarks Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners. Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/467598/Oracle_Logo.jpg PWR PWR