"Bleach: Brave Souls" New Release in Asian Regions Today and Special Campaigns Start

TOKYO, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc. (TSE1: 3656), a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game "Bleach: Brave Souls" will be released in Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, South Korea, and other Asian regions starting today. "Bleach: Brave Souls" is a long-selling title with over 47 million downloads that has been released in more than 130 countries and regions around the world*, and is set to celebrate its 5th anniversary on Thursday, July 23, 2020. *Information as of the end of June 2020.

In addition, to commemorate the new release the "All Asia Release Campaign" will be held where players can enjoy the All Asia Release Summons and Login Bonus starting today, Thursday, July 9 from 16:00 JST/UTC+9. About "Bleach: Brave Souls" The popular manga and anime Bleach is now a full-scale action RPG! Hack and slash your way through exciting 3D battles with one or more players. Run through the game with easy controls and enjoy exhilarating battle scenes as you defeat your opponents with powerful moves! Quests Story Mode allows players to relive the most memorable scenes from the world of Bleach.

Sub Stories are where players can enjoy stories that are not from the original story. Battles Test your team against other players in weekly ranking battles. Battle your way to reach the top of the League. There are 11 Leagues in total: 8 Seat Officer leagues, Lieutenant, Captain, and Head Captain leagues. Battles happen every week. Players can be promoted or relegated to a higher or lower league for the following week based on League Rankings.

Co-Op Quests Combine with up to three other players in Co-Op Quests. Work together with your teammates using the chat phrase function and crush your enemies. Epic Raids Epic Raids are multiplayer quests where up to six players work together to defeat an extremely strong boss using only one character each. Collect Raid Medals by clearing raids and exchange them for Spirits which can be used to power up your Familiars. Familiars are pets that can accompany characters on quests.

All Asia Release Campaign All players will be able to participate in the "All Asia Release Campaign" held in commemoration of the new release in Asian regions scheduled for after maintenance on Thursday, July 9 at 16:00 JST/UTC+9. All Asia Release Summons Campaign Period: Thursday, July 9 to Thursday July 23 On Step 15 of this 10x Summons players are guaranteed to receive one of 3 featured 5 star characters.

All Asia Release Login Bonus Campaign Period: Friday, July 10 to Wednesday, July 22 During the campaign period, login every day to receive login bonus rewards. For more campaign details, please check the in-app notifications. Get Amazing Rewards from the Pre-Registration Campaign! As part of Pre-registration Campaign, all players who have installed the application by Sunday, July 12 at 23:59 JST/UTC+9 will receive amazing rewards such as a 5 star Summons Ticket and up to 150 Spirit Orbs.

Pre-Registration Campaign Website: https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/campaign/registration/ Official Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BleachBSAen/ Official Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bleachbravesouls_official/ *Please see the campaign site and official social media accounts for more details. "Bleach: Brave Souls" Corner Added to "KLab Games Station" A new "Bleach: Brave Souls" Corner will be added to the "KLab Games Station" Mandarin Chinese, Cantonese, and Thai language versions. The "Bleach: Brave Souls" Corner is a program that highlights information and gameplay for fans in the Asian region. The latest information will be shared in each language so be sure to check it out! Title: KLab Games Station When: English: Every Thursday at 12 pm (UTC+9) Thai: Every Thursday at 9 pm (UTC+9) Mandarin Chinese: Every Friday at 12 pm (UTC+9) Cantonese: Every Friday at 5 pm (UTC+9) YouTube Live: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBKuE98xlGETCGyWZblyH5w Facebook Live: https://www.facebook.com/KLab-Games-Station-1059608027470794 Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/klabgamesstation Periscope: https://twitter.com/klab_en About Bleach This project is based on Bleach, a popular Japanese manga featured in Shueisha's landmark comic anthology, Weekly Shonen Jump, until issue #38 of 2016. The series premiered in 2001, quickly gaining a dedicated fan base and selling a total of over 120 million copies of the 74-volume manga series. Bleach has become a powerful media franchise, spawning an animated television series that ran from 2004 to March 2012, and a total of four feature-length films that have been released in theaters to date. In addition, 2020 marks the 20th anniversary of the serialization, and the "BLEACH 20th Anniversary Project" is currently underway. The series' popularity extends beyond Japan, to an international audience, where it continues to find new fans and dedicated followers around the world.

Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls Title: Bleach: Brave Souls Supported OSes: Android™ 4.1+, iOS 9.0+ * Not available on some devices. Genre: 3D Action Release Date: July 23, 2015 Price: Free-to-play (In-app purchases available) Official Website: https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com Official Twitter Account: @bleachbrs_en Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/BleachBSAen/ Official Instagram: @bleachbravesouls_official Copyright: © Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot © KLabGames Download here: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1003168863 https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.bleach

