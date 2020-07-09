Left Menu
Development News Edition

Planning significant investment, more hiring in India: Zoom

Popular video conferencing app Zoom is planning to make a significant investment in India over the next five years and ramp up hiring, a top company executive said as he sought to shed any links of Zoom with China ahead of competition from billionaire Mukesh Ambani's just launched JioMeet.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2020 13:20 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 13:16 IST
Planning significant investment, more hiring in India: Zoom

Popular video conferencing app Zoom is planning to make a significant investment in India over the next five years and ramp up hiring, a top company executive said as he sought to shed any links of Zoom with China ahead of competition from billionaire Mukesh Ambani's just launched JioMeet. "Some of the misconceptions are disheartening, especially those about Zoom and China," Zoom's president of product and engineering Velchamy Sankarlingam said in a blog post.

"We do recognise that as we continue to introduce ourselves to the Indian market, there has been some confusion about the facts as it relates to Zoom. We want to work through these". Zoom, he said, is a US company that is publicly traded on the NASDAQ.

Zoom had seen spurt in users since COVID-19 lockdown but now faces competition from JioMeet, which has already seen about one million downloads within a week of launch on its promise of providing unlimited free video calling. Zoom's platform offers 40 minutes of video calling for free.

In a blog on Medium, Sankarlingam said India is and will continue to be an important market for Zoom, and that the company is excited to build on the exciting opportunities it sees in the region. "We also have plans for significant investment in the country over the next five years and beyond, including expanding our footprint and hiring more top talent in the region," he said.

He added that Zoom is helping Indian businesses, government agencies, communities, school teachers, and other users stay connected. Sankarlingam emphasised that the company is keen to engage with stakeholders in India in the coming months to support key priorities such as Digital India, StartUp India and Skills India, as well as introducing them to Zoom.

"Zoom's presence in India is represented on the ground by an office in Mumbai, as well as two Data Centres (one in Mumbai and one in Hyderabad)," he added. Besides him, two of Zoom's top executives - Aparna Bawa (Chief Operating Officer) and Sunil Madan (Corporate Chief Information Officer) - are of Indian descent, he noted.

Sankarlingam pointed that there were some "disheartening" misconceptions, especially those about Zoom and China. "Zoom has been clear about its identity: Zoom is a US company, publicly traded on the NASDAQ, founded and headquartered in San Jose, California," he explained.

He added that like many global technology companies, Zoom has offices in China operated by subsidiaries of the US parent company. There have been calls for boycotting the app from certain sections in the country that referred to the app as Chinese. These calls had gained momentum after India banned 59 apps that had links with China. Sankarlingam said Zoom understands its obligation to its users and takes security and privacy "incredibly seriously". The company had announced a 90-day plan during the course of which Zoom released over 100 new features focused on privacy, safety and security. In April, the Home Ministry had warned government officials against holding meetings on Zoom amid security concerns regarding the platform. The company had stated that it was in discussions with the government on the matter.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Coca-Cola India partners CSC to list products on Grameen e-Store

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi HC directs DU to file affidavit detailing schedule of final year undergraduate exams, postponed to beyond Aug 15.

Delhi HC directs DU to file affidavit detailing schedule of final year undergraduate exams, postponed to beyond Aug 15....

Attack on BJP's Bandipora district prez 'pre-planned' by LeT: IGP Kashmir

The attack on BJPs Bandipora district president Waseem Bari was pre-planned by Lashkar-e-Toiba LeT, Inspector General of Police IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said on Thursday, adding that the policemen posted for personal security of the politici...

Rajnath Singh inaugurates 6 bridges in J-K

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday inaugurated six bridges in border areas of Jammu and Kashmir, and asserted that development of remote areas in the region will continue to be a key priority for the NDA government. The defence mini...

Soccer-Asian Champions League to resume in hubs in September, October

The Asian Champions League will resume in two regional hubs in September and October with a single match deciding the title in early December, the Asian Football Confederation said on Thursday. The continents elite club competition, which w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020