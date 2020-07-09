Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arvind Fashions, subsidiary sign pacts to sell Flying Machine brand to Arvind Youth Brands

Arvind Fashions on Thursday said the company and its subsidiary Arvind Lifestyle Brands have each signed definitive agreements to sell clothing brand Flying Machine to its wholly-owned subsidiary Arvind Youth Brands.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2020 13:33 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 13:33 IST
Arvind Fashions, subsidiary sign pacts to sell Flying Machine brand to Arvind Youth Brands

Arvind Fashions on Thursday said the company and its subsidiary Arvind Lifestyle Brands have each signed definitive agreements to sell clothing brand Flying Machine to its wholly-owned subsidiary Arvind Youth Brands. Arvind Fashions said the rationale for sale is to provide more focus to Flying Machine business and to enable raising capital to allow the company to accelerate its growth.

"Arvind Fashions and Arvind Lifestyle Brands (a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company) have each signed definitive agreements to transfer by way of sale, of the wholesale trading business and the retail trading business in "Flying Machine" brand respectively to a wholly-owned subsidiary, Arvind Youth Brands," Arvind Fashions said in a BSE filing. The board of directors of the respective companies had in February approved the sale as a "going concern" on a slump sale basis for a lump sum consideration to be mutually agreed of not less than the book value of the division as appearing on the date of actual transaction. “The company will receive lumpsum consideration of Rs 61. 9 crore from the transaction and Arvind Lifestyle Brands will receive a lumpsum consideration of Rs 151.3 crore, subject to working capital adjustments," Arvind Fashions said.

Flying Machine is engaged in the business of designing, sourcing, marketing and selling readymade apparel, footwear and other accessories..

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Coca-Cola India partners CSC to list products on Grameen e-Store

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

We have to figure out how we can play our roles in anti-racism movement: Graeme Smith

Cricket South Africa director Graeme Smith says his board will figure out in the coming days the effective role it can play in the Black Lives Matter movement in a country that has a history of segregation. The South African cricket team no...

Slovakia reports biggest daily rise in coronavirus cases since April

Slovakia reported its biggest daily jump in new coronavirus cases since April 22 on Thursday as infections rise again after a lull.The Central European country has one of Europes lowest death tolls from COVID-19 and has avoided a surge in c...

EU-India summit on July 15 aimed at delivering concrete benefits for people in EU and India: EU officials.

EU-India summit on July 15 aimed at delivering concrete benefits for people in EU and India EU officials....

Summit will aim at strengthening strategic ties based on shared principles and values of democracy, freedom, rule of law: EU officials.

Summit will aim at strengthening strategic ties based on shared principles and values of democracy, freedom, rule of law EU officials....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020