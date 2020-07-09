Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong shares nudge higher as China rally lifts region

Hong Kong's benchmark share index ended higher on Thursday, as an officially endorsed bull run in mainland China markets extended into an eighth day, lifting stocks across the region. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 80.98 points or 0.31% at 26,210.16.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 09-07-2020 14:13 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 14:11 IST
Hong Kong shares nudge higher as China rally lifts region
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Hong Kong's benchmark share index ended higher on Thursday, as an officially endorsed bull run in mainland China markets extended into an eighth day, lifting stocks across the region.

At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 80.98 points or 0.31% at 26,210.16. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.31% to 10,781.89.

The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 0.4%, while the IT sector advanced 5.34%, the financial sector ended 0.03% higher and the property sector fell 0.91%.

China's Shanghai Composite index closed up 1.39% at 3,450.59 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended 1.4% firmer. Both indexes ended at multi-year highs as they extended gains into eight consecutive days, the longest streak since January 2018.

Investors in China's soaring stock market are increasingly turning to Hong Kong for bargains, egging on an investment boom on the back of large tech listings and shaking off fears of political risks in the bruised financial hub.

China's A-shares are trading at a premium of 35.82% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

The top gainer on the Hang Seng was Hang Lung Properties Ltd , which gained 4.6%, while the biggest loser was Wharf Real Estate Investment Co Ltd, which closed 3.61% lower.

Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.72%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 0.4%.

The yuan was quoted at 6.9878 per U.S. dollar at 0809 GMT, 0.24% firmer than the previous close of 7.0049.

About 2.45 billion Hang Seng index shares were traded, roughly 117.7% of the market's 30-day moving average of 2.08 billion shares a day, and down from 2.58 billion shares a day earlier.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Coca-Cola India partners CSC to list products on Grameen e-Store

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

We have to figure out how we can play our roles in anti-racism movement: Graeme Smith

Cricket South Africa director Graeme Smith says his board will figure out in the coming days the effective role it can play in the Black Lives Matter movement in a country that has a history of segregation. The South African cricket team no...

Slovakia reports biggest daily rise in coronavirus cases since April

Slovakia reported its biggest daily jump in new coronavirus cases since April 22 on Thursday as infections rise again after a lull.The Central European country has one of Europes lowest death tolls from COVID-19 and has avoided a surge in c...

EU-India summit on July 15 aimed at delivering concrete benefits for people in EU and India: EU officials.

EU-India summit on July 15 aimed at delivering concrete benefits for people in EU and India EU officials....

Summit will aim at strengthening strategic ties based on shared principles and values of democracy, freedom, rule of law: EU officials.

Summit will aim at strengthening strategic ties based on shared principles and values of democracy, freedom, rule of law EU officials....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020