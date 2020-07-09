Brookfield Properties leases 3.5 lakh sq ft office space in Mumbai

Left Menu
Global investment firm Brookfield Properties on Thursday said it has leased 3.5 lakh sq ft office space to five corporates in its commercial project Equinox Business Park in Mumbai. In 2018, Essar group sold prime Equinox Business Parks at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai to Brookfield for Rs 2,400 crore.

Global investment firm Brookfield Properties on Thursday said it has leased 3.5 lakh sq ft office space to five corporates in its commercial project Equinox Business Park in Mumbai. In 2018, Essar group sold prime Equinox Business Parks at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai to Brookfield for Rs 2,400 crore. The 10-acre business park comprises four towers, with a leasable office space of about 1.25 million sq ft.

Brookfield said in a statement that it has "leased 3.50 lakh sq ft office space to 5 corporate clients, at its Equinox Business Park." The new five corporate clients are Tata Communications, State Street Corporation, Hasbro, Vice Media, and STTelemedia. Vithal Suryavanshi, Senior Vice President & Regional Head – West, Brookfield Properties – Equinox said: “ We are delighted to onboard five corporate clients...With only 4 towers spread over 10 acres, we are the lowest density business park in the CBD, ensuring ample space for safe social distancing.” PTI MJH SHW SHW

