Kuehne+Nagel launches road logistics platform eTrucknow in India

Global freight logistics provider Kuehne+Nagel on Thursday launched its AI-enabled road logistics platform eTrucknow in India. The platform helps bridge the supply and demand of road logistics via a digital marketplace, bringing a faster way for customers to book trucks and an easier way for carriers to unlock business opportunities.

With eTrucknow, shippers get access to a simplified quotation and booking process for domestic road logistics shipments. "The easy-to-use digital solution has been developed based on our customers' needs and market trends. The platform's functionalities are continuously evolving to create an optimal customer experience from an ad-hoc shipment to the regular large volume of shipments," Kuehne+Nagel Asia Pacific Senior Vice President of Road Logistics Chellan Ganesan said. The platform helps overcome challenges of long waiting time to get a quote as well as the challenge of dealing with unreliable carriers, he noted.

It not only allows for an instant quote but also ensures constant visibility of shipment status. "The platform gives a competitive advantage to our customers, helps them transport their valuable products across India through our digital platform with its easy to use functionalities, end-to-end visibility, digitised documentation and enhanced customer service ability," Kuehne+Nagel Managing Director India, Sri Lanka and Maldives Peer Rasmussen said.

The platform is a further step forward in Kuehne+Nagel's digital transformation process and an initiative to establish a seamless digital customer journey, he added. Switzerland-based Kuehne+Nagel Group is one of the world's leading logistics companies with over 83,000 employees at 1,400 locations in over 100 countries.