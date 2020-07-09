Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sebi revises shareholding limit for exchanges operating in IFSC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2020 18:08 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 17:43 IST
Sebi revises shareholding limit for exchanges operating in IFSC
File photo Image Credit: ANI

Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday revised the eligibility and shareholding limit for stock exchanges desirous of operating in international financial services centres to streamline operations at IFSCs

The decision has been taken based on the internal discussions and consultations with the stakeholders, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular

Under the framework, any Indian or foreign stock exchange may form a subsidiary to provide the services of bourse in an IFSC, wherein at least 51 one per cent of stake is held by the exchange and remaining share capital may be offered to any other person (whether Indian or of foreign jurisdiction). Also, such person will not at any time, directly or indirectly, either individually or together with persons acting in concert (PAC), acquire or hold over 5 per cent in the exchange, subject to applicable laws, Sebi said. It further said stock exchanges, depositories, banking company, insurance company, commodity derivatives exchange of Indian or foreign jurisdiction have been allowed to acquire 15 per cent stake in such bourse operating in an IFSC. Among others, public financial institutions of Indian jurisdiction, and bilateral or multilateral financial institutions approved by the central government "may acquire or hold, either directly or indirectly, either individually or together with persons acting in concert, up to 15 per cent of the paid up equity share capital of a recognised stock exchange with prior approval of the board." To give effect to this, Sebi has amended IFSC guidelines. At present, a recognised bourse or any exchange of a foreign jurisdiction may form a subsidiary to provide the services of an exchange in an IFSC where at least 51 per cent of paid up equity share capital is held by such exchange and remaining shares may be offered to any other recognised bourse, whether Indian or of foreign jurisdiction. The country's only IFSC is in GIFT City near Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Coca-Cola India partners CSC to list products on Grameen e-Store

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

France backs Spanish candidate to lead Eurogroup of finance ministers

France will back Spanish Economy Minister Nadia Calvino for the presidency of the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday, a stance echoed by Frances Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Dr...

Greek researchers say close to launching own, cheaper COVID-19 test

Researchers in Greece say they are close to launching a molecular test to detect COVID-19 which could provide a cheaper alternative to imported kits and uninterrupted access to supplies.Greece currently uses diagnostic kits imported from a ...

India's TCS Q1 profit falls 14%, misses estimates on virus hit

Indian software behemoth Tata Consultancy Services Ltd TCS reported a lower first-quarter profit on Thursday, missing estimates, as the COVID-19 pandemic forced its clients to cut spending on IT services. TCS said net profit for the three m...

Rishi Sunak warns of significant recession and jobs crunch in UK

British finance minister Rishi Sunak on Thursday reiterated his previous warnings that he would not be able to save every job and that the UK was headed towards a significant recession hit by the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. A day after he t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020