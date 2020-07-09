Left Menu
Development News Edition

PNB board approves Rs 10,000 cr fundraising plan

Besides, the board has cleared opening balance sheet of the amalgamated bank as on April 1, which is post amalgamation of Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India into PNB, the bank said in a regulatory filing. The board has given its nod for "raising of capital through issue of equity shares and Basel III-compliant tier-2 bonds by way of private placement, qualified institutional placement (QIP), further public offer (FPO), rights issue or any other mode or through a combination thereof up to an amount of Rs 10,000 crore".

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2020 19:34 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 19:34 IST
PNB board approves Rs 10,000 cr fundraising plan

State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Thursday said its board has approved a proposal to raise Rs 10,000 crore through a mix of both equity and debt. Besides, the board has cleared opening balance sheet of the amalgamated bank as on April 1, which is post amalgamation of Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India into PNB, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

The board has given its nod for "raising of capital through issue of equity shares and Basel III-compliant tier-2 bonds by way of private placement, qualified institutional placement (QIP), further public offer (FPO), rights issue or any other mode or through a combination thereof up to an amount of Rs 10,000 crore". The bank will seek shareholders' nod for raising of equity capital for an amount up to Rs 7,000 crore in the forthcoming annual general meeting.

The Government of India currently holds 85.59 per cent stake in the bank. The country's second-largest lender PNB is planning to hit capital markets in the fourth quarter of this financial year to raise funds to help meet growth needs and regulatory requirements.

The bank has a capital adequacy ratio of 14.14 per cent at the end of March 2020. The board also approved appropriation of accumulated losses of Rs 28,707.92 crore from the share premium account of the amalgamated bank.

PNB amalgamated Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) and United Bank of India with itself, effective April 1 this year. With the merger, the bank now has about 11,000 branches, more than 13,000 ATMs, one lakh employees, and a business mix of over Rs 18 lakh crore. Total domestic business of PNB at the end of March 2020 stood Rs 11.81 lakh crore. Pursuant to the amalgamation of erstwhile OBC and United Bank of India, PNB's holding has exceeded 10 per cent in 6 companies and 5 ventures capital funds.

The RBI has accorded approval to hold these investments and the directions given by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will be implemented within the given timeframe, it said. "The situation continues to be uncertain and the bank is evaluating the situation on an ongoing basis. The major challenges of the bank would arise from eroding of cash flows and extended working capital cycles. The bank is gearing itself on all the fronts to meet these challenges," it said.

Despite these events and conditions, it said there would not be any significant impact on the bank's results in the future and going concerns assumptions as presently made..

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Coca-Cola India partners CSC to list products on Grameen e-Store

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Man arrested in gold smuggling case sent to Customs custody for further investigation

A court here on Thursday sent to the Customs custody a man arrested in connection with the seizure of gold worth over Rs 15 crore from a diplomatic baggage at Thiruvananthapuram international airport recently. TheAdditional Chief Judicial M...

U.S. Supreme Court rules against Trump bid to conceal financial records from prosecutor

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday made it clear that a sitting president cannot evade criminal investigations, ruling that a prosecutor in New York City can obtain President Donald Trumps financial records including tax returns. The 7-2 ru...

Cricket-Asia Cup postponed due to COVID-19, Sri Lanka swap hosting rights with Pakistan

This years Asia Cup tournament, originally scheduled for September, has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Asian Cricket Council ACC said on Thursday.Pakistan, who were set to host the tournament this year in the United Arab E...

Hoffenheim criticizes Bayern for signing promising talents

Hoffenheim criticized Bayern Munich on Thursday for snapping up two of its most promising players on free transfers for its youth teams. Hoffenheim managing director Frank Briel said the loss of highly rated forward Armindo Sieb and right b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020