Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. in talks with India on market access, trade concessions - U.S. envoy

The United States is in talks with India on market access for its goods in exchange for reinstating New Delhi's trade concessions under the Generalised System Of Preferences (GSP), U.S. ambassador to India Kenneth Juster said on Thursday. Juster also said India and the United States needed to move to a free trade pact.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2020 19:47 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 19:40 IST
U.S. in talks with India on market access, trade concessions - U.S. envoy
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The United States is in talks with India on market access for its goods in exchange for reinstating New Delhi's trade concessions under the Generalised System Of Preferences (GSP), U.S. ambassador to India Kenneth Juster said on Thursday. "The GSP by law requires that there be some market opening measures in recipience of that preferential system, and that's what we have been trying to reach an agreement on with the government of India," Juster said at India Global Week 2020, an online business summit.

Last year, Washington scrapped India's trade concessions under the GSP programme that allowed duty-free entry to the U.S. market for up to $5.6 billion of Indian exports in retaliation for New Delhi's high tariffs and rules on e-commerce. Juster also said India and the United States needed to move to a free trade pact.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Meghan tries to prevent 'friends' being named in suit

The Duchess of Sussex asked a British court Thursday to prevent a newspaper from publishing the names of five friends who defended her while speaking to an American magazine under the shield of anonymity. The former Meghan Markle made the r...

Ministers appointed as in-charge for each zone in Bengaluru for COVID management

Amid spike in COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday appointed a minister each as in-charge for eight zones in the city, aimed at effectively managing the pandemic. The government also appointed a senior IAS...

HC asks UP Vidhan Parishad chairman to decide on Siddiqui’s disqualification in 15 days

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday asked the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council chairman to deliver his verdict on a BSP plea seeking disqualification of MLC Nasimuddin Siddiqui from the Upper House within 15 days. A Lucknow bench of the h...

Env Ministry asks CPCB to strengthen monitoring of pollution in Ganga and its tributaries

The Central Pollution Control Board has been urged to strengthen the pollution monitoring system in River Ganga and its major tributaries, the environment ministry said on Thursday. In an inter-ministerial meeting of Environment Minister ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020