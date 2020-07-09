Left Menu
Development News Edition

Northward Financial Planners, partners settle case with Sebi

A total amount of Rs 21,67,500 has been paid by Northward Financial Planners (NFP) and its partners -- Thejus Palathingal, Diya Thommy and Vidya Krishnamoorthy, Sebi said in an order on Thursday. It was alleged that NFP was carrying out investment advisory activities since financial year 2013-14, prior to it filing application with Sebi for grant of registration as investment adviser.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2020 20:09 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 20:09 IST
Northward Financial Planners, partners settle case with Sebi

Northward Financial Planners and its three partners have settled with Sebi a case related to alleged violation of Investment Advisers (IA) norms by paying over Rs 21 lakh towards settlement charges. A total amount of Rs 21,67,500 has been paid by Northward Financial Planners (NFP) and its partners -- Thejus Palathingal, Diya Thommy and Vidya Krishnamoorthy, Sebi said in an order on Thursday.

It was alleged that NFP was carrying out investment advisory activities since financial year 2013-14, prior to it filing application with Sebi for grant of registration as investment adviser. NFP generated a total revenue of Rs 15.47 lakh from 2013 till July 2017 by rendering investment advisory services to 73 clients.

NFP and partners filed application for registration as investment advisor after a delay of over four years and continued to carry out investment advisory activity without seeking registration, thereby violating the provisions of IA Regulations, the regulator said in the settlement order. Thereafter, the regulator received an application for settlement from NFP and its partners (applicants).

The applicants were called for a meeting with the internal committee (IC) of Sebi. Pursuant to the IC meeting, the applicants submitted revised settlement terms and the matter was placed before Sebi's High Powered Advisory Committee and the same was approved by a panel of the whole time members of Sebi.

Accordingly, they paid the settlement amount, following which the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) disposed of the case..

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Sebi

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Northern Ireland to get religious same-sex marriage

Same-sex religious marriages will be allowed in Northern Ireland, the British government said on Thursday, bowing to pressure from LGBT campaigners after the first secular lesbian wedding in February.Gay and lesbian couples in Northern Irel...

Meghan tries to prevent 'friends' being named in suit

The Duchess of Sussex asked a British court Thursday to prevent a newspaper from publishing the names of five friends who defended her while speaking to an American magazine under the shield of anonymity. The former Meghan Markle made the r...

Ministers appointed as in-charge for each zone in Bengaluru for COVID management

Amid spike in COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday appointed a minister each as in-charge for eight zones in the city, aimed at effectively managing the pandemic. The government also appointed a senior IAS...

HC asks UP Vidhan Parishad chairman to decide on Siddiqui’s disqualification in 15 days

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday asked the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council chairman to deliver his verdict on a BSP plea seeking disqualification of MLC Nasimuddin Siddiqui from the Upper House within 15 days. A Lucknow bench of the h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020