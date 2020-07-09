Left Menu
Despite challenges, Delhi gearing up to revive its economy hit by COVID-19: Sisodia

The deputy chief minister said Delhi was gearing up to revive its economy despite facing many challenges posed by the pandemic. Highlighting how Delhi offers a great potential investment ecosystem for private firms, Sisodia said, "Delhi is a city of opportunities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2020 20:26 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 20:26 IST
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday invited retail and e-commerce players to invest in the national capital and asserted that despite multiple challenges, the city was gearing up to revive its economy hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Addressing the 'Invest India Exclusive Investment Forum' via a video link, Sisodia, who also holds finance portfolio, said the adverse financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic would last longer than the health effects.

According to an official statement, the aim of the forum organised by Invest India -- the national investment promotion and facilitation agency of the Centre -- was to bring the state government and potential investors on a common platform to share ideas and to showcase favourable policies, ready infrastructure and other details of Delhi's industrial ecosystem. The deputy chief minister said Delhi was gearing up to revive its economy despite facing many challenges posed by the pandemic.

Highlighting how Delhi offers a great potential investment ecosystem for private firms, Sisodia said, "Delhi is a city of opportunities. Our state GDP has doubled in the past seven years and we have a per capita income of Rs 3,89,000 which is three times the national average." "We also have an effective people-centric government under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal," he was quoted as saying in the statement. The highest growth on all economic indicators had been made possible due to the honest and progressive government which has been re-elected for the third time with an overwhelming majority, Sisodia said.

Stressing on the variety of trade and service sector opportunities for investment offered by his government, he said, "Contrary to public opinion, Delhi has substantial land bank for investment in sectors like tourism and hospitality, automobile parts, handloom and handicrafts; gems, jewelry and perfumes, packaged foods, leather goods and garments, steel fabrication, e-commerce, retail and information technology." The upcoming industrial hubs in Ranikhera Mundka, Baprola and Kanjhawala along with the Mundka North Warehousing cluster has ample capacity and makes Delhi an ideal destination for companies looking to set up retail or sourcing operations, the deputy chief minister said. The forum was attended by investors from 30 countries around the globe. Twenty industry sectors, including apparels, automobiles, ecommerce healthcare and sportswear from countries such as like the USA, Japan, Germany, the UK, Switzerland and Australia participated in the programme, the staement said.

