Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall St slips as surging virus cases dent recovery hopes

The benchmark S&P 500 has risen more than 40% from its March lows and is now about 7% below its February record high. The three main indexes charged ahead in the final hour of trading on Wednesday, with Nasdaq logging its fourth record closing high this month, powered by technology stocks.

Reuters | Updated: 09-07-2020 20:36 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 20:36 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St slips as surging virus cases dent recovery hopes

U.S. stock indexes fell in choppy trading on Thursday as fears of another lockdown to contain a surge in coronavirus cases overshadowed data pointing to a declining trend in weekly jobless claims. The Labor Department's most timely data on the economy showed 1.31 million Americans filed for state unemployment benefits in the latest week, down from 1.43 million in the previous week.

However, the labor market remains fragile as the United States reported more than 60,000 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, setting a single-day global record. "We are reaching levels of unemployment that are likely to persist until a more true reopening can occur, either with a vaccine, novel treatment, or time," said Jamie Cox, managing partner for Harris Financial Group in Richmond, Virginia.

A batch of upbeat economic data including the record pace of job additions in June has underscored that the stimulus-fueled domestic economy was on the path to recovery. The benchmark S&P 500 has risen more than 40% from its March lows and is now about 7% below its February record high.

The three main indexes charged ahead in the final hour of trading on Wednesday, with Nasdaq logging its fourth record closing high this month, powered by technology stocks. At 10:54 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 346.80 points, or 1.33%, at 25,720.48, the S&P 500 was down 27.98 points, or 0.88%, at 3,141.96, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 26.10 points, or 0.25%, at 10,466.40.

All the 11 major S&P sectors were trading lower, led by financials and industrials. Cisco Systems Inc rose 2.3% as Morgan Stanley upgraded its rating on the network gear maker's stock to "overweight".

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc fell 9.1% after it reported a quarterly loss compared with a profit a year earlier, hurt by non-cash impairment charges of $2 billion as COVID-19 disrupted business at its Boots UK division. The second-quarter earnings season is expected to begin in earnest next week. Analysts expect profits for S&P 500 companies to plunge about 44%, the steepest drop since the 2008 financial crisis, according to IBES Refinitiv data.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 3.18-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 2.88-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P index recorded 30 new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 102 new highs and 14 new lows.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Rupanagar DC goes into home quarantine as SDM contracts coronavirus

Rupanagar Deputy Commissioner Sonali Giri on Thursday went into home quarantine after an SDM tested positive for COVID-19, officials saidSubdivisional Magistrate G S Johal has mild symptoms, they said, adding that he had had attended a meet...

Maha to create stressed fund for slum rehabilitation projects in Mumbai

To provide necessary financial assistance to developers for undertaking slum rehabilitation projects in the city, the Maharashtra government has decided to set up a special stressed fund where it will contribute nearly Rs 700-1,000 crore. T...

Northern Ireland to get religious same-sex marriage

Same-sex religious marriages will be allowed in Northern Ireland, the British government said on Thursday, bowing to pressure from LGBT campaigners after the first secular lesbian wedding in February.Gay and lesbian couples in Northern Irel...

Meghan tries to prevent 'friends' being named in suit

The Duchess of Sussex asked a British court Thursday to prevent a newspaper from publishing the names of five friends who defended her while speaking to an American magazine under the shield of anonymity. The former Meghan Markle made the r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020