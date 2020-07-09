Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Dow, S&P 500 slip on fears over surging virus cases

Reuters | Updated: 09-07-2020 22:49 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 22:49 IST
US STOCKS-Dow, S&P 500 slip on fears over surging virus cases

The S&P 500 and Dow dropped on Thursday as fears of another round of business shutdowns to contain a surge in coronavirus cases overshadowed data pointing to a declining trend in weekly jobless claims. However, Amazon.com, Microsoft Corp and Apple Inc helped the tech-heavy Nasdaq reverse earlier losses to hit another record high.

The United States saw more than 60,000 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, setting a single-day global record while Florida and Texas reported a record one-day increase in deaths. "We need consumers and businesses to be engaged in a recovery - shutdown or no shutdown - and the news of increased spread of the virus weighs on consumer psychology and sentiment," said Willie Delwiche, investment strategist at Baird in Milwaukee.

"The market has rallied in anticipation of progress being made on the economy and today is a step back from that." A batch of upbeat economic data including the record pace of job additions in June has underscored that the stimulus-fueled domestic economy was on the path to recovery.

The benchmark S&P 500 has risen more than 40% from its March lows and is now about 7.8% below its February record high. The Nasdaq notched a record close in the prior session and the Dow is about 13.6% from its own February all-time peak. U.S. stocks had opened higher after data showed the number of Americans filing for jobless benefits dropped to a near four-month low last week, but a record 32.9 million people were collecting unemployment checks in the third week of June.

At 01:10 p.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.16% to 25,764.46. The lost 0.65% to 3,149.26 and the Nasdaq rose 0.21% to 10,515 points. Cyclical energy and financials lost the most ground among the 11 major S&P sectors.

In a bullish signal for near-term momentum, the benchmark S&P 500's chart formed a "golden cross" pattern, in which its 50-day moving average vaulted above the 200-day moving average. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc tumbled 9% after it reported a quarterly loss compared with a profit a year earlier, hurt by non-cash impairment charges of $2 billion as COVID-19 disrupted business at its Boots UK division.

Cisco Systems Inc rose 2% as Morgan Stanley upgraded its rating on the network gear maker's stock to "overweight". Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 3.69-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 2.78-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 31 new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 107 new highs and 28 new lows.

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Driver reaction to Fernando Alonso's 2021 F1 comeback

Driver reaction at the Styrian Grand Prix on Thursday to Renaults announcement that Spains double world champion Fernando Alonso will be returning to the sport with them next season at the age of 39 after two years out. Lewis Hamilton, Merc...

Ousted U.S. prosecutor says Barr urged him to resign-testimony

Geoffrey Berman, the former top federal prosecutor in Manhattan who was ousted last month, told lawmakers on Thursday that U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr strongly pressed him to resign, according to a copy of his written congressional test...

Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen taken into custody

Michaell Cohen, the former personal attorney for U.S. President Donald Trump, was taken into custody on Thursday, according to a lawyer for Cohen.Cohen was released from a federal prison in May due to concerns over possible coronavirus expo...

Democrats vow to keep up fight after Supreme Court blocks bid for Trump finances

Democrats vowed to keep up their fight to get access to President Donald Trumps finances after the U.S. Supreme Court denied their request to see them as it ruled they must be shared with a New York criminal investigation. The decision mean...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020