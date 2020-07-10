Left Menu
Development News Edition

ADB, IEA renew pact to collaborate on energy sector sustainability and resilience

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has renewed a memorandum of understanding with the International Energy Agency (IEA) to scale up collaboration and advance progress on sustainability with an increased focus on energy sector resilience in Asia and the Pacific.

ANI | Manila | Updated: 10-07-2020 10:42 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 10:42 IST
ADB, IEA renew pact to collaborate on energy sector sustainability and resilience
The renewal agreement was signed on the occasion of IEA's Clean Energy Transitions Summit.. Image Credit: ANI

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has renewed a memorandum of understanding with the International Energy Agency (IEA) to scale up collaboration and advance progress on sustainability with an increased focus on energy sector resilience in Asia and the Pacific. "The energy sector is a key driver of growth and human development, especially during recovery from the impacts of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic," said ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa.

"We are pleased to renew our agreement with IEA, which builds on our successful collaboration to date, and we look forward to advancing our shared objective of achieving a more sustainable and resilient energy future in Asia and the Pacific." Under the three-year agreement, the two organisations will share knowledge and best practice in energy sector data and analysis, on-the-ground engagement, capacity building, technology and innovation among other areas.

This will help to overcome critical knowledge and experience gaps blocking the development of sustainable energy systems in ADB's developing member countries and enhance IEA's data collection and capacity building efforts in Asia and the Pacific. ADB first signed a three-year MoU with IEA in March 2017 to facilitate knowledge and analytical work to advance clean energy development in ADB's developing member countries. As part of this, ADB worked with IEA to study power system flexibility in India to integrate more solar and wind energy in the grids.

The renewal agreement was signed on the occasion of IEA's Clean Energy Transitions Summit on Thursday where Asakawa gave a speech at the plenary session to an audience of over 50 energy ministers and energy sector leaders. Last month, IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol delivered the keynote address at ADB's 15th Asia Clean Energy Forum 2020. IEA is a knowledge partner of ADB's leading annual energy forum.

ADB invested more than 23 billion dollars in clean energy, including both sovereign and non-sovereign initiatives from 2008 to 2019. Last year, ADB's climate financing reached a record 6.56 billion dollars, meeting its target of doubling its annual climate investments from 2014 one year ahead of schedule. Under Strategy 2030, ADB is targeting 80 billion dollars in cumulative climate financing from its own resources by 2030 and for at least 75 per cent of its country operations to feature climate adaptation and mitigation initiatives. (ANI)

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

China stock rally pauses on stake cuts, U.S. sanctions

Mainland China shares fell on Friday for the first time since June 29 on signs of renewed Sino-U.S. tensions and after the countrys state funds announced stake cuts in companies, a move that comes following a torrid bull run in the stock ma...

Don t spread false propaganda on govt hospitals in Telangana, Owaisi to critics

Hyderabad, Jul 10 PTI Giving a thumbs up to the treatment being given to COVID-19 patients in Telangana government hospitals, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi has appealed to the public not to fall prey to false propaganda by people with politi...

4 held with drugs, cash in West Bengal's Malda

Four persons were arrested with drugs and cash in West Bengals Malda district, police said on Friday. Acting on a tip-off, a team of the Kaliachak police station on Thursday arrested Sufia Bibi, Harmuj Sk, Md Kurban Sk and Md Hadaitullah Sk...

Odisha s revenue collection dips amid Covid crisis

The Odisha governments revenue collection dipped by around 22.94 per cent during the first quarter of the current fiscal in comparison to the corresponding period last year, a senior official said. This was revealed by Principal Secretary o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020