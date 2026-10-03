ADB’s $15m Deal Backs Naoero Airlines Upgrade to Strengthen Pacific Air Links

For remote Pacific communities, reliable flights connect people with medical care, keep businesses supplied and support the movement of essential goods across vast distances. The Asian Development Bank has signed a $15 million financing package with Nauru 40997 Leasing Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Naoero Air Corporation (NAC), to strengthen those connections. The investment will support an aircraft replacement for Naoero Airlines, improving transport resilience, regional connectivity and cross-border trade and supply activities in Naoero and other underserved Pacific island countries.

A More Efficient Aircraft for Essential Routes

The financing will help Naoero Airlines acquire a pre-owned Boeing 737-800 to replace an ageing aircraft, with expected benefits including better fuel efficiency, lower maintenance costs, more reliable services and increased passenger capacity. The airline provides essential passenger and freight connections between Naoero, the Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, the Marshall Islands and Australia, making the condition and dependability of its fleet important to communities spread across the region.

More reliable passenger and cargo services are expected to support greater regional trade flows and closer economic integration, giving businesses stronger connections to customers and supplies. Tourism, supply chain logistics, medical transport and disaster response also depend on dependable air links in remote island economies. NAC Chairman Charleston Deiye described the fleet modernization as an investment in more resilient Pacific connectivity, explaining that a more efficient aircraft would better serve passengers, support trade and help communities remain connected when they need it most.

Sharing Investment Risks in Smaller Pacific Markets

The package combines a $5 million loan from ADB's ordinary capital resources, a $5 million concessional loan from Leading Asia's Private Infrastructure Fund 2, known as LEAP 2, and a reimbursable grant of up to $5 million from the Asian Development Fund's Private Sector Window. This mix brings together different financing terms to support an investment in a market where attracting capital can be challenging, providing the resources needed for the airline's aircraft acquisition.

ADB processed the project through its Wayfinder (Pacific) Program, which uses blended concessional finance to reduce investment risks and attract private investment across the region. Emma Veve, Director General of ADB's Pacific Department, described the agreement as the bank's first private sector investment in Naoero and credited Wayfinder with making it possible. She said the approach was showing early success in smaller, more challenging Pacific markets and reaffirmed ADB's commitment to working with Pacific businesses and investors to develop and finance further opportunities.

Regional Financing With a Wider Development Role

NAC, established in 1996 and wholly owned by the Government of Naoero, operates in a region where transport links serve both commercial needs and essential public functions. The aircraft replacement connects the company's fleet investment with the wider need for dependable access between island economies, supporting the movement of passengers and freight that businesses and households rely on. Its expected improvements in efficiency and reliability give the project significance beyond the replacement of a single aircraft.

LEAP 2 is managed by ADB and backed by a $1.5 billion commitment from the Japan International Cooperation Agency, supporting sustainable private sector infrastructure across ADB's developing members. Its investment priorities include reducing carbon emissions, improving energy efficiency and expanding access to affordable health care, education and communication services. The multi-donor-financed Asian Development Fund supports countries most in need as they address immediate challenges and build foundations for lasting growth, contributing to the financing structure behind this Pacific connectivity investment.