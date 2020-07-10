Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACT places purchase orders for import of 3 shipments of fertilizers

The Company is planning to restart Caprolactam operations during the financial year 2020-2021 after completing major maintenance activities and installing online effluent monitoring facilities. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2020 15:40 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 15:40 IST
FACT places purchase orders for import of 3 shipments of fertilizers
During the Financial Year 2019-20, FACT touched new height in net profit, production of its prime product  Factamfos, Ammonium Sulphate and sale of Fertilizers. Image Credit: Twitter(@DDNewsLive)

Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore Limited (FACT) a PSU under the Union Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers has turned out encouraging performance on the production and marketing front during the first three months of 2020-21.

The company is planning to improve the top and bottom lines by fertilizer trading. So far the company has placed purchase orders for import of 3 shipments of fertilizers. Out of this two shipment has already arrived. In this one shipment is of 27500 MT of MOP and the other one is of 27500 MT of Complex Fertilizer. The third shipment is of MOP .which is expected to arrive in August.

The Company is planning to restart Caprolactam operations during the financial year 2020-2021 after completing major maintenance activities and installing online effluent monitoring facilities. Trial run of the plants has been completed.

During the Financial Year 2019-20, FACT touched new height in net profit, production of its prime product Factamfos, Ammonium Sulphate and sale of Fertilizers. Highlights of the year:-

Turnover :

CY Rs 2770 Cr, PY Rs 1955 Cr.

Profit:

CY Rs 976 Cr PY Rs 163 Cr.

Factamfos (NP 20:20:0:13) production of 8.45 Lakh MT is an all-time high record, surpassing the previous best of 8.38 Lakh MT during 2000-01.

Ammonium Sulphate production of 2.21 lakh MT is the highest in 19 years period.

Factamfos sale of 8.35 Lakh MT is also the highest in last 19 years period as also

Ammonium Sulphate sale of 2.36 Lakh MT.

All-time high City Compost sale (13103 MT) for the year (previous best 9370MT)

During the year the Company extended fertiliser marketing operations to PAN-INDIA, enlarging marketing network to West Bengal, Orissa, Maharashtra & Gujarat. As a first step, the company started marketing Ammonium Sulphate in the states of Maharashtra and West Bengal.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Ferrari warned over COVID-19 protocol breach

Formula Ones governing body has warned Ferrari about the risks of breaching the sports COVID-19 protocol and protective bubble. Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel have been seen mixing with people outside their individual ...

Battle of Britain flypast marks Vera Lynn funeral

A Battle of Britain Memorial Flight flew past the funeral of Vera Lynn on Friday, honoring a singer who became a symbol of hope during World War Two and again during the coronavirus pandemic before her death last month at 103.Known as the F...

First F1 race in Tuscany; Russian GP could be 1st with fans

The first Tuscan Grand Prix in Mugello will be held on Sept. 13, and the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi two weeks later could be the first Formula One race this season with fans. The F1 season started last weekend in Austria with no fans at th...

Mandaviya urges industry players to develop self-sufficiency in critical products manufacturing

Union Shipping Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday exhorted domestic companies to step up manufacturing of critical products like cranes for cargo handling at ports. He also stressed on enhancing local production of active pharmaceutical i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020