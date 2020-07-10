FACT places purchase orders for import of 3 shipments of fertilizers

Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore Limited (FACT) a PSU under the Union Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers has turned out encouraging performance on the production and marketing front during the first three months of 2020-21.

The company is planning to improve the top and bottom lines by fertilizer trading. So far the company has placed purchase orders for import of 3 shipments of fertilizers. Out of this two shipment has already arrived. In this one shipment is of 27500 MT of MOP and the other one is of 27500 MT of Complex Fertilizer. The third shipment is of MOP .which is expected to arrive in August.

The Company is planning to restart Caprolactam operations during the financial year 2020-2021 after completing major maintenance activities and installing online effluent monitoring facilities. Trial run of the plants has been completed.

During the Financial Year 2019-20, FACT touched new height in net profit, production of its prime product Factamfos, Ammonium Sulphate and sale of Fertilizers. Highlights of the year:-

Turnover :

CY Rs 2770 Cr, PY Rs 1955 Cr.

Profit:

CY Rs 976 Cr PY Rs 163 Cr.

Factamfos (NP 20:20:0:13) production of 8.45 Lakh MT is an all-time high record, surpassing the previous best of 8.38 Lakh MT during 2000-01.

Ammonium Sulphate production of 2.21 lakh MT is the highest in 19 years period.

Factamfos sale of 8.35 Lakh MT is also the highest in last 19 years period as also

Ammonium Sulphate sale of 2.36 Lakh MT.

All-time high City Compost sale (13103 MT) for the year (previous best 9370MT)

During the year the Company extended fertiliser marketing operations to PAN-INDIA, enlarging marketing network to West Bengal, Orissa, Maharashtra & Gujarat. As a first step, the company started marketing Ammonium Sulphate in the states of Maharashtra and West Bengal.

